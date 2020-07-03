Take the pledge to vote

Watch Video: Rapper Raja Kumari Releases New Single 'Peace'

'Peace' is the second single from Raja's upcoming debut album. The first one was 'N.R.I.'

IANS

Updated:July 3, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has come out with her new single "Peace", through which she wants to encourage people to look within themselves to find "true inner peace".

"Peace" is the second single from Raja's upcoming debut album. The first one was "N.R.I."

"Peace" comes with chill-tempo jam, dreamy immersive beats, Khari Brown's layered production to Elvis Brown's distinctive lyrics. It delves into the themes of manifestation, optimism and spirituality.

"Mentally, I knew I had to reset in order to focus on myself and my family, and this song was written as a mantra of positive affirmations for peace in my life," Raja said.

"We shot this video in the middle of quarantine. Although I'm used to having a big crew on set to handle everything from location scouting to glam and make-up, all I had in LA was me and Shawn Thomas (long-time director and collaborator) and the help of my manager and assistant (all socially distanced with masks!). It definitely was a challenge to start from the beginning again, doing all the styling and hair and make-up myself," she added.

The rapper-songwriter continued: "The video was shot between Antelope Valley and Mt Baldy, the beautiful scenic area behind my parent's home. Solitude had been a huge theme in the beginning of quarantine and as the world opens up, I wanted to encourage people to look within themselves to find true inner peace."

