Watch: Yasmin Karachiwala Shares Fitness Routine For Fat Burn

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is the go-to name for most celebrities when it comes to achieving their fitness goals. From Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, the stars who follow her regimen are many. Her Insta feed, packed with health-oriented videos and pictures, is a true motivation booster in these testing times. Keeping up with the trajectory, Yasmin recently updated her followers with a video from her Cardio or Fat Burn HIIT Series.

The fitness coach posted a series of videos showing the perfect way to master the cardio exercise routine. She was seen in all-white performing 3 rounds of 45 seconds each of the five exercises that she mentioned. Along with the regular regime, she also posted the modified courses for people wanting to scale down the rigorous practice.

Yasmin posted five different videos delineating each of the exercises from reverse lunge to push-ups and squats. The fitness expert accompanied the videos with a long note hoping people would enjoy the workout. She even let the interaction open asking followers to drop in comments on their thoughts about the exercises.

Many dropped fire and heart emojis down in the comment section for her helpful fitness-oriented video, while others appreciated her for inspiring people amid the most distressing times.

One user wrote, “Excellent as always you’re simply amazing. Keep inspiring, keep shining…stay safe..stay blessed.” Most of them pointed out how her videos are a one-stop solution for people to stay fit.

Yasmin, who is based in Mumbai, specializes in strength training and pilates. She also runs a fitness centre which is named Yasmin's Body Image. She first rose to prominence when she trained Katrina Kaif for her role in the Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger. Yasmin also received the 'Best Fitness Instructor' award at Vogue Fashion Awards in 2013. She has authored a book on Pilates, titled ‘Sculpt and Shape – The Pilates Way in 2015.

