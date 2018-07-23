GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Watched Dhadak yet? These Dhadak Memes Are Setting the Internet on Fire

Sairat vs Dhadak memes have taken over Twitter!

Shifa Khan | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
Watched Dhadak yet? These Dhadak Memes Are Setting the Internet on Fire
Image: A still from Dhadak trailer
Fans are going zingaat on Twitter with hilarious memes comparing the movie Dhadak with Sairat. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter starrer released on July 20 and received a good opening from the Indian audiences. But many are not happy with the Shashank Khaitan directorial. As soon as the movie released, funny memes, comparisons and jibes on nepotism started making rounds on the micro-blogging site. Here's a compilation of a few that tickled our funny bone:

1)


2)



3)



4)


5)



6)



7)



8)


9)



10)



11)


12)


13)


Let us know, which one is your favourite Sairat vs Dhadak meme?

Dhadak has been courting controversies since the time it was on charts. While Dhadak marks Janhvi’s first brush with the big screen, Ishaan has already made his acting debut in Majid Majidi’s Mumbai-set international film, Beyond The Clouds.

| Edited by: Shifa Khan
