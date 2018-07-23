Watched Dhadak yet? These Dhadak Memes Are Setting the Internet on Fire
Sairat vs Dhadak memes have taken over Twitter!
Image: A still from Dhadak trailer
1)
When someone tells me #Dhadak is better than #Sairat @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/sFB1JLJJWl— Nikhil C #IFBA2017 (@imbevda) July 20, 2018
2)
When Somebody Says #Dhadak is better than #Sairat.— Aman (@Parmaatma) July 22, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/ZwGWRp9qOS
3)
#DhadakTrailer— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 11, 2018
Sairat vs Dhadak 😂 pic.twitter.com/DQxI2rq0eO
4)
#Sairat vs Dhadak pic.twitter.com/5Re4AsUdy9— भाई साहब (@Bhai_Saaheb) June 11, 2018
5)
Me while watching Dhadak.#DhadakReview pic.twitter.com/LOCFohmtOS— Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) July 20, 2018
6)
@firkiii 😭 pic.twitter.com/KUmJshbxUY— Buckyball ™️ (@Buckyball_60) July 20, 2018
7)
Sairat Vs. #Dhadak pic.twitter.com/FWGIGtCtsX— Gaitonde Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 11, 2018
8)
My reaction after watching #Dhadak #DhadakReview pic.twitter.com/gFV09SSOYD— Ashwini shukla (@Ashwinishukla5) July 21, 2018
9)
#DhadakReview— Ritik (@_alreadytook) July 20, 2018
Friend : Abe chal #Dhadak dekhne chalte hai , Achi hogi.
Me : pic.twitter.com/CH36oiJz9c
10)
Ab #Sairat hee tujhe bacha sakta hai! #Dhadak #DhadakReview #DhadakMovieReview #SairatRuined pic.twitter.com/SywskSEHyO— Aditi Agrawal (@agar_aditi) July 20, 2018
11)
If you are planning to watch #Dhadak please take a gun with you #DhadakReview pic.twitter.com/YUv8UhD6rK— नयाKuttey Pakadne Waley Baba (@BhojpuriSupers1) July 20, 2018
12)
Star kids make debut in Dhadak! @Bollyhungama cartoon #Dhadak #outsidefood pic.twitter.com/yXxbjNmo88— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) July 20, 2018
13)
Me, reading reviews of #Dhadak by celebrities pic.twitter.com/ozt83NA4iq— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) July 20, 2018
Let us know, which one is your favourite Sairat vs Dhadak meme?
Dhadak has been courting controversies since the time it was on charts. While Dhadak marks Janhvi’s first brush with the big screen, Ishaan has already made his acting debut in Majid Majidi’s Mumbai-set international film, Beyond The Clouds.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Sport SUV Launched, Gets New Features
- Watched Dhadak yet? These Dhadak Memes Are Setting the Internet on Fire
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card