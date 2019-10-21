Take the pledge to vote

Water Baby Kim Sharma Sets the Temperature Soaring on Instagram, See Here

In the picture, Kim Sharma cane be seen in a bright multicolored bikini having the time of her life in a pool.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 21, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Kim Sharma is the latest favourite of the social media. She recently posted some pictures on Instagram and fans flocked to the comments section to praise her.

The actress, who made her acting debut in Mohabbatein, captioned the picture, "Happy girl". In the picture posted by Kim on Sunday, she is seen clad in a bright multicolored bikini having the time of her life in a pool. The actress has kept her hair open and is seen wearing aviators. In the picture one can also see her navel piercing.

She is seen smiling in the picture that is winning hearts of her fans in social media.

Since being posted, the picture has already received over 31,000 likes. Kim Sharma's friends Amrita Arora, filmmaker Mushtaq Sheikh, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala were the first ones to comment on her picture.

While Mushtaq Shiekh commented, "Happy and incredibly stunning," Amrita Arora and Yasmin Karachiwala used several fire emoticons in the comment section of Kim Sharma's latest bikini-clad

Fans of Kim Sharma flooded the post with comments such as "beautiful", "stunning", "gorgeous".

One of the fans wrote, "You are such an inspiration Kim", while other wrote, while another fan commented, "My FIRST crush."

Many of the comments praised her smile, a user wrote, "You look like an 18-year-old girl."

This is not the first time Kim Sharma has posted a picture of herself clad in swim wear. Earlier this month, the actress posted a throwback picture of herself, in which she was seen sitting on a swimming pool ladder.

Here are some of her other pictures in swim wear:

Kim Sharma made her acting debut in 2000 film Mohabbatein where she shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty.

After that she has appeared in several Bollywood films Fida, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Zindagi Rocks, among others. She also featured in the Telugu films Yagam, Khadgam, Anjaneyalu, and Magadheera.

