Water, Melon, Sabja Seeds: Jacqueline Fernandez Lists Her Summer Essentials

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says her mantra during the summer is to eat right and keep it cool.The actress, who is also an investor in Indian cold pressed juice brand RAW Pressery, says it is important to stay hydrated in summer. She tells her summer essentials:* Water: Yes, I do drink like a fish. Nothing quite quenches my thirst during the summer than a cooling glass of water. I dial up my daily intake to about 3.5 litre. It keeps my body hydrated and my skin looking fresh as a daisy. Another big one on my list is coconut water, which I am absolutely nuts about -- it replenishes electrolytes in my body and keeps me feeling light yet full.* 50 shades of green: I'm a year-round obsessive salad eater. The fresh summer produce is my go to saviour. You will always find a serving of leafy greens in my lunchbox, on set or in between interviews -- I'm always crunching away. I like to keep it good by adding some radish, cucumbers and apples and pomegranate to it. Radishes and cucumbers are little summer jewels and keep your body hydrated.* Lemon-aid to the rescue: Lemonade is my main squeeze during summer months. Coming home, on a sunny afternoon to an absolutely chilled glass, sets the tone for my day, week and month. Aloe Vera Lemon (Aid) is my new discovery with my summer favourite lemonade topped with cooling aloe vera and mint.* One in a melon: Few things can instantly put a smile on your face. Summer love and watermelons fall in that category. They take me back to my childhood when my siblings and I would over dose on big, juicy watermelon wedges. I like to keep it smooth with a watermelon and mint smoothie if I'm on the go. High in water content, it helps me beat my occasional summer meloncholy.* Sabja seeds: Our very own version of Chia seeds, Sabja seeds are most effective when soaked in water and had during the course of the day. They reduce overall body heat and are also quite rich in fiber. Mix it up by adding them to a bowlful of mangoes, mint and turn on the summer vibe.