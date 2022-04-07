Watermelon To Oranges, Foods To Eat During Navratri To Stay Hydrated

During Navratri, people strictly follow the vrat protocols. The ones who fast plan their vrat diet meticulously. But it is also important to have a look at your diet and include food items that will help you stay hydrated, given the scorching April heat. Here is a list of foods that will help you keep the body hydrated during the navratis.

1. Watermelon: Watermelons are a rich source of sugar, water and potassium. These nutrients help the body stay hydrated. Watermelons energise and hydrate the body for long hours.

2. Coconut Water: Coconut water is rich in potassium which keeps the body hydrated. It also cleans the stomach and makes us feel refreshed.

3. Cucumber: Cucumber is packed with vital nutrients and antioxidants that hydrate the body, remove toxins and eliminate harmful free radicals.

4. Green Tea: Green tea helps you feel refreshed. It helps flush out toxins from the body. Sipping a cup of green tea helps us prevent dehydration and boost fitness levels.

5. Oranges: Oranges are a great source of vitamin c. These citrus fruits keep us hydrated and also quenches our thirst. This fruit provides relief from the heat and also nourishes the body with essential nutrients.

6. Pomegranate: This fruit has antioxidants and antiviral properties. This keeps you hydrated from both inside and outside.

7. Yogurt: Yogurt contains a lot of water and nutrients that boost the energy level and help the body deal with dehydration.

8. Skim Milk: Skim milk or fat-free milk is a healthy beverage to drink. It is a good source of calcium, vitamin D and protein. Skim milk also helps the body stay hydrated.

