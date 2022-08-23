Ways for Healing Skin Burns

We’ve all experienced that one time when a skincare product we were sure we had purchased caused our skin to react poorly. It is still possible to purchase a product that is unsuitable for your skin, even if you meticulously investigate the product’s contents before making a purchase. Your skin may suffer terribly as a result of this. There could be more severe reactions where the substance could result in chemical burns on your skin, however the smaller intensity reactions to any given product could range from acne to red spots.

Skin burns are typically brought on by perfumes and preservatives found in skincare products but rarely acknowledged. While these chemical burns can occur everywhere on the body, they typically affect the face, neck, eyes, ears, and lips. They may be allergic reactions to one or more chemicals in the cosmetic product.

So how can you prevent getting burned? Try to first identify your skin type. You need to be aware of whether your skin is combinational, dry, sensitive, or oily. The market is brimming with goods, and it’s very simple to get sidetracked by the selection and the temptation to try something new. Second, it would be wise to always carefully examine the ingredient list. Finally, always perform a patch test to check for allergic responses before applying it all over the face. Additionally, always keep in mind that when using a new product, you should only apply a pea-sized amount at first and gradually increase it over the course of a few days to the appropriate amount.

But if, despite your best efforts, you do experience skin burns, the following advice will be of assistance.

1. Stop any skin treatments right away:

If you get any skin burns, stop using all of your potent skincare products right away, including retinol, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid. In such a circumstance, all of these can exacerbate the skin burns and increase the harm. Additionally, avoid utilising any new products that promise to treat or cure skin burns (unless advised by a dermatologist). It is advisable to keep to the fundamentals of cleaning, toning, and moisturising while using extremely delicate products devoid of harsh chemicals while your skin heals.

2. Restore the moisture barrier of the skin:

Chemical burns directly impact the moisture barrier, the skin’s initial line of defence. The moisture barrier is damaged by skin burns brought on by cosmetic products, which causes sensitivity and discomfort. Try to enrich your skin with substances like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and squalene in order to restore its moisture barrier.

3. Increased attention to hydration:

Rebuild the skin’s moisture barrier with an emphasis on hydration by using a moisturiser because the barrier has been damaged. An increase in moisturization is necessary in cases of skin burns brought on by cosmetics. Until your skin’s moisture barrier is restored and it begins to heal, you should moisturise your skin more frequently than you were previously, at least 4-5 times a day.

4. Restore your skin’s health:

Skin that has been burned or irritated requires soothing and cooling agents to lessen inflammation. Include elements that soothe the skin in your skincare regimen. Look for products containing extracts from plants like licorice root, aloe vera, Centella Asiatica, allantoin, and bisabol.

5. Apply a lot of sunscreen:

In essence, a broad-spectrum sunscreen is for skin that has been chemically burned. The sunscreen will keep the skin shielded from UV rays as it recovers because the skin is particularly sensitive to sun exposure during this time. So, after completing your skincare routine each day, don’t forget to apply sunscreen.

Geeta Grewal, a cosmetic surgeon who specialises in anti-aging, wellness, and beauty, provided inputs.

