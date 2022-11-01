Ways to Curb Your Sugar Cravings When You Are Diabetic

You are a diabetic but you can’t stop thinking about that lemon tart or that chocolate mousse all day? Well, you are not alone. Sugar is addictive but for diabetics, it is detrimental, who are unable to properly metabolize sugar. They must manage their cravings for optimum blood sugar control.

It is perfectly natural for humans to crave and enjoy sweets and desserts. There is something to appreciate in every culinary culture, but it’s the saccharine rich foods that make us lose all self-control. However, for a diabetic, it’s important to follow a healthy diet that one can enjoy without having those cravings.

“In our brains, sweet food undoubtedly influences the reward system; for most of us, eating sugary foods makes us feel better. Cravings for sweets are driven by our brain’s need for a reward and celebration. The taste is sensed by the tongue only till the item is on it. Therefore, I recommend to all diabetic patients not to eat sweets but to keep a small piece of sweet on the tongue and roll it till it melts. This provides you a taste of sweetness for a longer duration without actually eating it”, explained Mr. Kamayani Naresh, Health Expert, Founder, Zyropathy.

Reasons for sugar cravings

Force of habit

Sweet cravings are often the result of conditioning over time, or simply, a habit. “The feel-good hormone released after indulging in a favourite dessert is called Dopamine. The hormone that regulates blood sugar levels is insulin, says Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta Elder Care. When we eat sugar, the reward pathway of our brain is triggered which results in dopamine release, making us feel good and altering our behavior of eating sugar into a habit. “So, as a result, every time we eat a meal or any food and engage in the behavior of eating sugar, we will feel good,” adds Dr Bhardwaj.

A positive solution is to find a healthy replacement habit after meals to reconfigure your brain and help you break the habit of bingeing on sweets after meals. It can involve calling a friend, binge-watching your favourite sitcom, or having a soothing bath.

Hunger hormones

Another reason might be ghrelin, which is a hunger hormone. Not eating enough or not maintaining a balanced diet can be attributed for the lack of ghrelin release in the body. People with more ghrelin tend to eat fewer sweets than the ones with less hunger hormone. Eating healthy carbs can help control hunger hormones. To keep blood sugar balanced, experts recommend eating a healthy amount of protein, and high-fiber foods, that act as the fuel for the body without the spike in blood sugar. Vegetables like asparagus, green beans, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and peppers are considered healthy fiber food.

Low serotonin levels

Craving ice cream after a long strenuous and tough day? It might be the role played by the lower serotonin levels in the brain that causes sugar cravings. Serotonin helps to regulate mood. So, it makes sense that our bodies crave it when we’re anxious, stressed, or depressed, as sugar-rich diets improve mood and alleviate anxiety.

Managing our stress and anxiety can help counter the desire for sugary treats. For example, practicing yoga, meditating, listening to music, or trying to learn other relaxation techniques are highly recommended to manage stress levels.

Lack of nutrients

Whenever feeling dizzy or having chronically intense cravings, it can indicate a more profound problem to call for a professional. When the body lacks certain minerals in regulating insulin levels that could also affect our hunger for sweets. For instance, a magnesium deficiency will lead to trouble bringing energy into the cells, resulting in the body craving sugar to help raise energy levels.

It’s advisable to seek professional advice whether the problem is a dietary deficiency or a more profound health concern. Medical health experts can assist in figuring out what you are lacking and how much you need and ensure that the absence of nutrients does not result in other issues.

Here are a few quick tips and ways to prevent sugar cravings

Toss all the junk food out of the house, as keeping them within reach may lead to solid cravings Eating healthy and exercising several times per week may help curb frequent sweet cravings Drink a glass of water as dehydration, may lead to cravings Indulging in a slice of fruit can help overcome sugar cravings. Apples, bananas, and oranges would work great. Avoid artificial sweeteners; if they make you crave food, you should stay away from them Consume more protein as it is an excellent source for satiety that helps with cravings as well Consult a friend. Contact them via phone or arrange a meeting with someone who can relate. Share your situation with them and ask for some encouraging words Getting proper and refreshing sleep is vital for overall health and may help avoid cravings Similar to sleep, one must try to avoid and prevent stress to keep cravings at bay. Taking a multivitamin will help prevent any deficiencies. You keep your motivation high to follow your healthy eating habit amidst your craving sessions. Refrain from starving yourself and trying to avoid becoming too hungry between meals.

“Most people use sugar to deal with life’s problems, but problems arise when sugar becomes the ‘go-to’ way of solving problems it wasn’t designed to fix. You will have control over your cravings, not sugar, by identifying what they are and coming up with various coping strategies,” shares Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS & Wellness Coach.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here