Ways To Don 'Viva Magenta' The Pantone Colour 2023 For the Wedding Season

Viva Magenta, a bold and striking combination of red and pink with blue and purple undertones, has been named the Pantone colour of the year for 2023. This vibrant shade is reminiscent of precious gems such as pink tourmaline, rubellite, spinel, sapphire, and garnet, as well as the bright raspberry hues that have become popular in recent years. This colour is a departure from the pale pink tones that have been prevalent in the fashion and jewelry worlds, and instead embraces a deeper and stronger shade.

Viva Magenta is a courageous and confident color that radiates exuberance, evoking a sense of joy and positivity. This vibrant shade is a powerful symbol of celebration, and it encourages the creation of new and exciting narratives.

Viva Magenta is an ideal color for an Indian bride as it represents boldness, confidence, and celebration. The vibrant shade adds a touch of elegance and tradition to traditional Indian wedding attire, and it can be incorporated into the bride’s clothing, jewelry, or makeup for a bold and striking look. The color also symbolizes the joy and positivity of the wedding day, making it a perfect choice for the bride who wants to radiate confidence and exuberance on her special day.

“Viva magenta is not very far from the Indian bridal palette. It exuberates the traditional Indian essence with a bit of edgy punch. This colour is a beautiful blend of red and magenta which fits in both cool and warm colour palettes and it will definitely rule the winter and summer weddings,” says Gautam Gupta, co-owner, label Asha Gautam and founder, GG by Asha Gautam.

Indian weddings are synonymous with the traditional colours of reds and pinks. Viva magenta fits aptly in this range of colours and is definitely a new takeaway from the traditional deep reds, maroons or fuchsia magentas.

Bridal lehengas or sarees in this colour will definitely give off a joyous confident and optimistic vibe. “Seeing its verve, this colour can go well with cocktail party dresses and is sure to make heads turn with its electrifying edge. It is a rich tone that is regal and in sync with the traditional ties that we desire during weddings,” adds Gupta.

Magenta is a great alternate between the bold and statement making Fuschia and traditional and classic Red. It’s festive , traditional yet upbeat and global all at the same time.

When it comes to styling viva magenta as a bride, designer Aniket Satam, suggests, “Monotone is the mood of the season. Go tone on tone embroidery for subtle and ethereal surface textures. When contrasted with golden work, make sure the gold is antique and subtle instead of bright and jarring.

Viva magenta paired with unusual pastels such as dusty rose, seam form green or even Laguna blue looks unusually cool.”

For cocktail one can also explore deep carbon black or slate grey for a gothic punch. “A sleek brocade pant suit with kundan jewels will be surely a head Turner move. Go classic with layered tulle and Chantilly lace for evening reception look. Don’t forget to punctuate your looks with ripen roses in hair,” adds Satam.

Viva magenta is a celebration of hope, positivity, and happiness.

