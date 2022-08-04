Ways to Earn Genuine Respect Without Trying too Hard

We all want to be loved and respected. From our parents, house help, to our friends, everyone deserves to be treated with respect. But how can you gain respect from others? It must always be earned. And you only earn it, when you treat others the same way. Your intention, attitude, and behaviour may earn you respect. But there’s more to that.

Here are some ways to gain genuine respect-

Kindness

An act of kindness leaves a lifetime impression on others, and no it does not need to be a grand gesture. Sometimes it can be as simple as pulling the door for others or offering a glass of water to a delivery person.

Listening actively

Actively listening or hearing someone out, without rushing to judge or give your own opinion helps. If a person is choosing to share something with you, whether a problem, advice, or suggestion, hear the person out patiently.

Keeping Promises

Honour your commitments and promises, always. Keeping a promise or fulfilling a commitment shows that the person is responsible and accountable.

Saying no when required

Being kind is different from always doing things for others. One cannot make everyone happy. If you do not want to do a certain thing, say NO. It can be something as simple as someone forcing you to take a drink or asking you to finish their work. Saying yes to everything will do you more harm than good.

Say sorry when needed

When you make a blunder or hurt someone’s feelings unintentionally, apologize and try to mend it. There’s a reason Sorry is a magical word. Don’t apologize when it’s not your fault.

Confidence

Be confident and take a stand for yourself. Do not be afraid to speak your mind. Take initiative, be proactive and turn your words into action.

Humility

No matter who you are, what position you work in, which family you belong to, or how big or small your bank balance is. Always stay humble. Bragging about wealth and success will only create a negative impression about you.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here