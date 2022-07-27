Ways To Find Out The Right Mattress For Good Night’s Sleep

At times you wake up looking dull and tired, despite sleeping for 8-9 hours. The quality of sleep is as crucial as a minimum of seven hours of restorative sleep. While many things influence a good night’s sleep, your mattress could be the most essential of it all.

In an interview with the Indian Express, senior pulmonologist Dr Anant Gupta and Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company said, “Choosing the right mattress should be a decision made with the utmost care and looked at as a long-term investment in your mental well-being. Choosing durability, quality, and smart technology that is designed to help you not just relax, but also give a scientifically proven elevated sleep experience, should be your priority.”

As per research conducted by Science Direct, sleeping on an adjustable, medium-firm mattress contributes to quality sleep, comfort, and proper alignment of the spinal cord. According to the National Library of Medicine, people who slept on medium-firm memory foam mattresses reported less pain and slept quicker than the others.

Listed below are certain things that you can do in order to find the right mattress for you:

Look for long sleep trials:

Buy your mattress from a company that allows you at least 90 days to test it, particularly when you decide to buy one without trying it out first. Make sure that you are familiar with their return policy.

Take recommendations from people:

Even though buying the mattress after trying it is the best option, take recommendations from people if you are searching for it online. This might help you in your research and help you choose the best option available in the market.

Take your time:

The experts recommend that one must spend at least 15 minutes in a sleeping position on the mattress they are thinking about purchasing. Make sure to have a friend or family member around who could guide you and help you choose the best.

