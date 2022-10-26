Ways To Keep Your Nails Fresh During the Monsoon Rains

We appreciate the rain and getting soaked in the rain, and the monsoon season provides relief from the summer heat. Even though it provides a respite from the oppressive summer heat, rain also spreads a lot of bacterial and viral diseases. The most crucial thing is to keep your nails clean and trimmed because the monsoon season sees an increase in the population of dangerous microorganisms. We provide some nail hygiene advice.

Clipping nails: Even if you don’t usually cut your nails, you should do so frequently during the monsoon season to prevent the buildup of bacteria. Keep your nails short because long nails grow brittle and break easily due to moisture and wetness. Keep nails dry: During the rainy season, always keep your finger and toe nails dry. Since humidity causes your hands and feet to perspire more, you should constantly wash and dry them to get rid of any pollutants. Closed leather shoes should be avoided in favor of open or strappy footwear as they might cause fungal infections. Before putting on socks and shoes, it is wise to use an anti-fungal powder to prevent any skin problems. Refrain from painting your nails: Women enjoy applying different colors of nail polish, but it’s advised to refrain from doing so during the monsoon season and instead allow your nails breathe. If parabens are necessary, choose paraben-free nail paints and invest in a nail polish remover that also contains vitamins A, C, and E, which are crucial for treating cuticle and nail issues. Soak your nails: During the monsoon season, it’s crucial to soak hands and feet in hot water with salt and gentle shampoo. It cleans the nails of all debris and germs while also killing dangerous bacteria. Nails that have been soaked also aid to soften the skin. Don’t forget to properly dry them off after soaking.

