Ways to Make Your Wedding Look More Beautiful, Elegant and Photogenic

Wedding day is one of the most special and important occasions in everyone’s life. We only get to mark this day once and thus we can not let anything go wrong with it. From the food to aesthetics, everything should be perfect.

People spend a lot of money to make it the most memorable day not only in their lives but also for those who attend it. An exquisitely pleasing wedding is remembered for a lifetime.

Here are some tips on how you can make your special day look more elegant.

Matching Outfits of Bride and Groom

The wedding pictures might look completely out of place if the two main highlights- the bride and the groom- are wearing unmatched outfits. From the type of the outfit- traditional, western or indo-western- to the colour, everything should be coordinated.

Sticking To A Theme

Along with the couple, the guests in the wedding, especially the close relatives, can also be requested to follow a particular theme for each function. For instance, you can go all green for the mehndi night and flaunt a bright yellow for the Haldi ceremony. Even on the day of the wedding, a particular colour or attire theme can be followed.

Choosing The Right Decor

The decor for the day should also align with how the outfits are decided. Everything should complement the other, from the colour of the tent to the flowers and other items used for decoration. It will enhance the grace of the overall setup.

Don’t Forget To Match The Accessories

While we are matching everything from the outfits to the decor, the accessories should not be missed. This includes the jewellery the bride wears, as well as the garland which will be used. For instance, if you are going with a light-coloured theme, you can choose to have white flowers in the varmala. The same flowers could be used for the bridal hairstyle.

We understand it might not be possible to get everyone to do the same thing. If not the colours of the outfit, everyone can at least be brought together to match a single piece of clothing. It could be a piece of jewellery for the women or the same coloured turbans for the men. The basic point is to maintain commonality.

