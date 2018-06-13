Ways to Rejuvenate Your Hair When Life Gets Busy

Have you ever been just too busy to take care of your hair? Few easy ways like keeping a check on what you eat and having proper sleep can rejuvenate your tresses like never before.Myna Batavia, Co-Founder of Sinfully Myne, a Bengaluru-based wellness and beauty company, lists down tips to rejuvenate your hair when life gets busy:* Oil you hair: Oil your hair frequently to keep it nourished and healthy. Different oils like olive oil, coconut oil and castor oil should be used. Massage the oil slowly into the scalp and leave it on for at least for two hours before shampooing.Oil forms a protective barrier around the cuticle and nourishes the hair shaft. Coconut oil has penetrative properties that nourish the hair shaft with its chain of fatty acids. The high protein content of castor oil fills in the damaged keratin spots of your hair.* Get enough sleep: It's unfortunate how many of us forget the importance of adequate sleep. Lack of sleep not only puts you in a bad mood, it also affects your hair. It has been found in studies that sleep deprivation for a prolonged period of time can induce more oil production in the scalp, leaving your hair dull looking. Make sure to get at least 7-8 hours of sound sleep every night to keep your hair in healthy condition.* Check what you eat: No matter what product you use, if you are not eating healthy, it will reflect on your hair. Since our hair is made of protein, your diet should consist of protein-rich food like lean meat, eggs, fish, pulses etc. Don't forget to eat a lot of green veggies like spinach, kale as well. If you want to bring back the shine to your hair, you should also consume seafood and fish oil that contains Omega-3 fatty acid. Alternatively, you can take biotin supplements.* Choose the right products: Everyone has different hair, so choosing the product that works for your hair type is crucial. What is meant for oily hair, may not give the same results on your dry hair. What's more, try to avoid products that contain sulphates and paraben as they can cause damage to your hair.* Stop washing your hair daily: Well, no one likes their hair oily and limp but washing your hair every day can do more harm than good. Shampooing twice or thrice a week should be enough to keep your hair clean, but those living an active life can wash their hair every alternate day. You can also co-wash your hair, which means washing your hair only using conditioner.* Moisturize: Remember, moisturizing is the key to breathe new life into your hair. Always apply a conditioner after washing your hair. If you can't make time on the weekdays, make sure to treat your hair with a deep conditioning mask at least once a week.Aafrin Anjum, Founder and Product Formulator of Herbs4Sure, a Gurgaon-based beauty company too have some tips to share.* Always keep your scalp clean: It's a myth that if we wash our hair less more will they remain healthy. On the other hand everyone should wash their hair every alternate day with some natural organic nourishing shampoo. This way hair shafts will remain clean and dust will not accumulate in our scalp reducing the chances of having hair loss.* Hot oil massage at least twice a week: Oiling our hair is always a good idea as it nourishes the scalp, gives calming effect and reduces the stress. One can use Cold pressed virgin Coconut oil in summers and Almond oil in winters for massage.* Always condition after the shampoo: While shampooing cleans all the oils from the scalp most conditioners replenish lost lipids and proteins. So whenever you shampoo use conditioner after it. This way your hair will stay healthy and strong.* Let hair dry naturally and avoid using chemical laced products: Going natural and organic is the simplest rule we can follow in our lives. Always remember 'Less is more', rushing to dry hair with heat is the most harmful thing we can do for our tresses. Avoid going for chemical treatments as it will become a vicious cycle. Just let your hair breathe and be healthy.