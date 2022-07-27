Ways to Slay Post-pregnancy Looks

Don’t assume Rihanna has stopped setting fashion goals simply because she had a baby; her audacious pregnancy wardrobe garnered attention. In her second outing since giving birth to a kid, Rihanna wore a tracksuit, a soccer jersey, a pearl necklace, a vintage silk scarf, and a pair of pantaboots. RiRi showed that postpartum clothing doesn’t have to be uninteresting by nailing the athleisure look!

Media personalities are some more celebrities that just became new mothers and slayed post-pregnancy fashion. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ashley Graham, and Kylie Jenner are just a few examples. Local celebrities Pernia Qureshi Gilani, a stylist, and actors Neha Dhupia rocked postpartum style like bosses!

Postpartum fashion: what is it?

Postpartum fashion is defined as clothing that is fashionable but also comfortable for your recovering body after giving delivery. These outfits are both adorable and cosy! According to stylist Ruby Bhatia, a new mother can layer, wear long or short co-ords, add safe accessories, and wear comfortable beautiful flats.

Rina Dhaka, a fashion designer, recognises the desire of new mothers to dress up and suggests soft fabrics like voiles and cambric as well as cashmere for the colder months. You can choose patterns with cute motifs and pin dots in pastel colours.

Utility and style

However, a new mother’s body frequently needs a few months to return to its pre-pregnancy form, especially if she has a C-section birth. It is crucial that you wear clothing that is both practical and comfy because of this. “Last year, I delivered through C-section. One needs comfortable clothing around the waist area because recovery from surgery takes longer. Additionally, new mothers frequently struggle with stubborn belly [fat] after surgery; in these situations, a high waist or empire waist line can help, according to author Kanika Dhillon.

Numerous new mom-focused enterprises, including The Mom Store, MomzJoy, Mine4nine, Wobblywalk, and Mometernity, offer practical features in recognition of their special requirements.Anisha Noel, founder of a sustainable fashion brand for maternity and beyond, says, “We obsess over the little things as much as the big ones — flutter sleeves for flattering arms, elastic at the back of outfits to allow for size changes, nursing access, side pockets to keep your hands free — to make dressing up fun.”

What is ideal for a baby?

You must consider both the baby’s comfort and your own as a new mother. Therefore, it’s crucial to choose out clothing, jewellery, and accessories that won’t irritate or harm your baby. Dhillon, for instance, says she made an effort to wear only 100 percent cotton clothing after giving birth. “Since babies want to eat everything, choosing a fabric and safe design features should be taken into account while selecting your postpartum clothes. Additionally, infants enjoy throwing things at you both literally and figuratively, so easily washable textiles are essential for new mothers, as she knows from personal experience.

“Nursing mothers might choose patch pockets with a soft flap and hypoallergenic, soft baby buttons,” advises Dhaka. Avoid textiles with sequins, studs, and fibres that resemble fur on your baby.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here