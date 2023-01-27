Amla, also known as India gooseberry, is said to be beneficial for hair health. It treats hair loss effectively and is considered a “miraculous cure for hair care”. It stimulates hair growth and improves the bounce, shine and density of hair. It contains calcium and helps reduce oxidative stress leading to a reduction in free radicals. The Vitamin C present in the fruit increases antioxidant activity in the body.

Amla can even prevent premature greying of hair by purifying our blood. It has antifungal and antiviral properties which help in controlling the problem of dandruff and other fungal infections. If you are someone who has been facing problems with hair care, amla is your go-to fruit.

Here are some home remedies to use amla for hair care:

Amla and coconut oil:

Amla and coconut oil can work wonders for hair growth. Make thin slices of amla and dry them for 3-4 days in the shade. Next, bring some coconut oil to a boil and add the dried amla to it. Keep boiling until the liquid turns thick and dark. Once done, apply the concoction on a regular basis to massage your scalp.

Amla and almond oil

Almonds have hydrating properties and they can make your hair shiny and lustrous. Take some fresh amla juice and add 2-3 tablespoons of crushed almonds to it. Warm up the mixture and massage your scalp with the liquid. Leave it on for a couple of hours and then wash your hair with a mild herbal shampoo.

Amla and lemon juice

Mix 1 tablespoon of amla and lemon juice in a glass/plastic bowl. Mix well and massage this solution for about 5 minutes. Leave it for 10 minutes and after that wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Do this twice a week and see lemon juice’s antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties in action.

Amla and yoghurt

Yoghurt can be mixed with amla to strengthen your hair. To make the hair-strengthening mask, add two teaspoons of amla powder to hot water and 2 tsp yoghurt with a tsp of honey. Make a consistent paste and apply it to your hair. Let it stay for 30 minutes before washing it off with warm water.

