We Bet You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Nikki Tamboli In This Orange And Pink Lehenga

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli’s fashion sense has always been bold and we have proof of that. Today, the actress left her fans stunned as she posted some gorgeous looks from a photoshoot on her social media account. She donned a traditional outfit and added an oomph factor to the lehenga and posed with a certain grace. Her photos have sent her fandom into a frenzy and they have now given her the ‘glam girl’ title.

Nikki Tamboli’s wardrobe experiments always feature in the headlines and make her fan go gaga over her sartorial choices. Be it a modern twist to the traditional drape, or rocking an outfit, she makes the best fashion choices. Her latest post is a testament to that fact.

The photos feature Nikki Tamboli all decked up in a pink and orange lehenga. The pink embellished blouse featured minimum sleeves and tie-up details on the torso. The blouse also featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her décolletage. The orange lehenga featured thread and mirror work. She paired the lehenga with a sheer orange dupatta that had work on the border and added a contrasting look to the pink blouse.

The actress added chunky jewellery like a stone studded choker, maang-tika, bangles and a statement ring. She opted for ultra-glamorous makeup.

Check out the post here-

Nikki Tamboli’s post was instantly received with much love by her fans. It has gained more than 2,000 views. One fan gushed about her looks and wrote, “Wow my glam girl”. While another fan wrote, “Your one look can kill me."

About Nikki Tamboli’s work, she made her acting debut in the Telugu industry with Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. She is known for her work in the Kannada movie Thirgusomeese. She also starred in a Tamil movie ‘Kanchana 3’. The actress made her TV debut with Bigg Boss 14 which catapulted her to fame. Later, the actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

