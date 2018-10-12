English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
We Can't Contain Our Excitement, BreadTalk Bakery is Coming to India!
With the opening, consumers in India can expect the same authentic taste of the brand's signature Flosss bun, Japan Light Cheesecake, Messy buns, Hokkaido Roll, Chilli Pepper Dog, Pumpkin Loaf, Singapore Curry Chicken Bun, Salted Egg Lava Croissant.
Image: @BreadTalk/Instagram
Loading...
BreadTalk, a leading bakery chain based out of Singapore, is all set to open in the capital city.
Located on the first floor of Select Citywalk, the doors of this BreadTalk outlet will open to welcome consumers on October 17, said a statement.
With the opening, consumers in India can expect the same authentic taste of the brand's signature Flosss bun, Japan Light Cheesecake, Messy buns, Hokkaido Roll, Chilli Pepper Dog, Pumpkin Loaf, Singapore Curry Chicken Bun, Salted Egg Lava Croissant, Tuna Bun, Raisin California Dry Cake and so on.
For the founders, George Quek and Katherine Lee, BreadTalk didn't start as a business but a passion to break and change prosaic habits to create something new and cutting edge for people.
India will be the 18th territory where BreadTalk will open an outlet, joining the list of close to 900 existing outlets across key markets such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.
Tan Aik Peng said: "We are very excited to work with SomDatt Group to open our first BreadTalk outlet in New Delhi."
Added Abbott, CEO of the bakery chain: "When we bring BreadTalk into India, it's more than just building a brand new bakery. What we are bringing into India is an excitement that will potentially redefine the bakery landscape in India."
Located on the first floor of Select Citywalk, the doors of this BreadTalk outlet will open to welcome consumers on October 17, said a statement.
With the opening, consumers in India can expect the same authentic taste of the brand's signature Flosss bun, Japan Light Cheesecake, Messy buns, Hokkaido Roll, Chilli Pepper Dog, Pumpkin Loaf, Singapore Curry Chicken Bun, Salted Egg Lava Croissant, Tuna Bun, Raisin California Dry Cake and so on.
For the founders, George Quek and Katherine Lee, BreadTalk didn't start as a business but a passion to break and change prosaic habits to create something new and cutting edge for people.
India will be the 18th territory where BreadTalk will open an outlet, joining the list of close to 900 existing outlets across key markets such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.
Tan Aik Peng said: "We are very excited to work with SomDatt Group to open our first BreadTalk outlet in New Delhi."
Added Abbott, CEO of the bakery chain: "When we bring BreadTalk into India, it's more than just building a brand new bakery. What we are bringing into India is an excitement that will potentially redefine the bakery landscape in India."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava Movie Review: Jr NTR Elevates Tried, Tested Story of Factionalism
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...