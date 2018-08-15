We Want Women to Run in Whatever They Wear, Clothes Shouldn't Become Deterrent to their Fitness: Milind

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman says it is important to promote the message of exercising for every one's freedom to live in a healthy way.The actor on Wednesday ran 72 km in Delhi finishing at India Gate to celebrate Independence Day.The run was organised by United Sisters Foundation to promote the sixth edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Delhi. The run in ethnic wear was intended at empowering and encouraging women."I would like to wish fellow Indians on India's 72nd Independence Day and urge people to take their health and fitness seriously," Milind said in a statement."Running 72 km is not just to celebrate our Independence Day but also to promote the message of exercising our freedom to live in a healthy way by making the right choices of spending 30 - 40 minutes daily on self, clean eating, being active and challenging your physical and mental abilities to lead a fit life."Age should not be a limiting factor. We want large number of people especially women to take up running and adopt fitness in their way of life," he added.The actor feels the "legacy and love of every Indian woman for saris is undeniable"."We want to change the mindset of women. We want women to run in whatever they wear and the way they are dressed, be it saris, salwar kameez or even the hijabs. Clothes should not become deterrent to women's fitness."The idea is to inculcate the fitness habit in their comfort wear. This run emphasised the fact that a mere element such as dressing can stop no woman from striving towards fitness," he said.