We Wonder How Tamannaah Bhatia Is “Blue-ming” On A Regular Day, Such As This One

Sarees are a timeless silhouette. The more we see it, the more we fall in love with it. And, actress Tamannaah Bhatia is making a strong case for elegant fashion in a sheer blue saree. The actress shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram and made us fall for her saree-torial sensibilities. In the snaps, Tamannaah can be seen decked up in a gorgeous blue netted saree, from the shelves of the clothing label Devnaagri.

The translucent ethnic wonder was laced with beautiful silver flower embroidery. She paired the saree with a matching blouse, which showcased a short midriff-baring hem, a plunging U-neckline, and extensive silver embroidery on the sleeves. Tamannaah wore the drape in a traditional style, which comes across as refined and graceful. What enhanced her desi look was her vintage-cut traditional gold jewellery. It included a heavy necklace, a pair of jhumkas, and some bangles.

Take a look at her ‘blueming’ pictures:

Tamannaah styled her hair in soft wavy curls with a middle part. To complement her outfit for the day, the actress wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, some kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a shade of blush pink lipstick. She is truly a sight to behold.

This is not the first time Tamannaah Bhatia has impressed us with her out-of-the-box picks. She once adorned an exquisite green Tarun Tahiliani saree and teamed it up with a statement cut-out blouse. She definitely gave us some festive fashion goals. Her choice of sleek yet unique was totally on point. Tamannaah finished off with a gorgeous bun.

While we speak of Tamannaah Bhatia’s ethnic fashion choices, they are not limited to just sarees. Don’t you agree? We have proof. It is difficult to talk about her ethnic closet and miss out on mentioning this ombre lehenga look.

The ensemble is designed by famous celebrity designer Falguni Shane Peacock. The outfit included a lehenga skirt decorated with embellishments, a ruffled blouse with a plunging neckline, and a sheer dupatta to top it off. Tamannaah accessorised her modern lehenga outing with kundan bangles and a choker neckpiece. She left her hair open and opted for a muted glam.

