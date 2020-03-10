Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Wearing High Heels May Affect Women's Bone Health

According to a survey conducted by Max Health Care, wearing high heels can be harmful for bone health as it puts immense pressure on the spine which can hamper the overall bone structure and posture of women over a period of time.

IANS

Updated:March 10, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.

Wearing high heels over a period of time have known to impact a womens bone health and a new survey on Monday revealed that regular use of high heels might also lead to early osteoporosis and permanent backache.

A survey conducted by Max Healthcare (MHC) -- ‘Women's bone health and orthopaedic issues' -- was done with over 500 women in Gurugram, Delhi/NCR aged between 20 to 45 years and above.

A balanced share of respondents across following profiles were include - Homemaker and Working Professional.

"Our survey has shown that a shocking 48.5 per cent women wear high heels on a regular basis or on the weekends for social gatherings. High heels when worn on a regular basis, impacts the back, toes and the joints of ankle and knee," said Dr. S.K.S. Marya, Chairman and Chief Surgeon, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Max Hospital in Gurugram.

"This puts immense pressure on the spine which can hamper the overall bone structure and posture of women over a period of time. These heels create an anomalous and awkward angle for the ankle which further creates pressure and hinders the circulation to the foot," Marya added.

They survey also revealed that 37.5 per cent of 20-30 year old women wear high heels daily and 85.4 per cent 20-30 year old women wear high heels daily or on weekends for parties.

According to the data, 43.7 per cent working women wear high heels daily.

While only 14.6 per cent 20-30 year old women do not prefer high heels at all or wear occasionally, 52.9 per cent 30-45 year old and 83 per cent above 45 year old women feel this way.

"In many cases, the big toe becomes deformed also known as ‘Hallux Valgus', and require correction surgery. Regular use of high heels might also lead to early osteoporosis and permanent backache," Marya said.

"Therefore, women should only wear high heels occasionally and go for flats, ballerinas, loafers, slip ons, oxfords etc. for daily use," Marya added.

The survey also found that over 50 per cent women do not focus on their daily posture and are ruining their bone health in the process.

