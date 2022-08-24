Weather Affects Mood And Energy, And So Does Climate Change; Know More

Climate Change is real and now inevitable. Just as weather can shape your mood and energy, so can climate change. Weather and climate hold the power to affect mood, energy, and even mental functioning in a few ways, but as per personal preference.

For instance, the feeling of a chilly, breezy day in a desert climate could offer a nice change, likewise, the hot, humid days of summer could make you feel downright miserable.

What is the connection between weather and mood?

According to the Healthline report, there is a deep connection between weather and mood. Research done in 2011 included 497 adolescents and their mothers, who were put into four categories of summer lovers — summer haters, rain haters, and unaffected.

What does the recent study say?

A recent study claims that weather affects our mental health in many ways. When the temperature drops below 10 °C or exceeds 21 °C, it makes many feel negative and their confidence level goes low. Mood also worsens due to humidity and fog. Apart from this, when the temperature is more than 10 °C and between 21 °C, it induces a feeling of happiness. Their confidence level rises. Clear skies and sunshine tend to improve mood.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

There is also an effect on energy and stress levels, during the winter season. Energy levels drop due to lack of light. During the summer season, one feels active. However, high temperatures can easily make you feel exhausted.

Apart from this, due to extreme temperature, your stress level increases, and you become aggressive. Sometimes aggression also becomes the cause of violence. The stress level drops slightly in winter. Moreover, some face anxiety and depression during the rainy season.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here