Wedding Bells Ringing Soon? Check 8 Destinations In South India For Dreamy Ceremony

Considering a destination wedding? Head south! South India is home to lush green hills, gorgeous backwaters, sandy beaches, and ancient beauty. And because Indian destination weddings are currently establishing trends, South India is among the most beautiful places that will make you fall in love and get you one step closer to a dreamy wedding. Therefore, if you are still considering places for your wedding, don’t waste any time and arrange a magnificent event at one of these wedding locations in India to enjoy the most delightful time of your life.

Kochi

Consider Kochi for your destination wedding if you enjoy history. Fort Kochi’s colonial architecture, quaint streets, and rich heritage make it ideal for a destination wedding. You can stay here after the wedding for a romantic mini-honeymoon.

Bengaluru

If you prefer city life, Bengaluru is a fantastic choice for destination weddings. Your wedding will be an unforgettable event due to the breathtaking locations, and delectable local cuisine. For the celebrations, it would be easy to locate banquet venues in and around Bengaluru.

Coorg

Coorg is one of the best wedding destinations in south India with beautiful weather and even more beautiful views all around. From hilltops to greenery, there is a location and backdrop for almost everyone here.

Alleppey

Kerala’s backwaters are renowned across the world for their pure beauty. So why not arrange your nuptials in “God’s own country"? Here, you can have a beautiful beach wedding or you could take your guests on a backwater boat.

Havelock Island

Having your wedding in a special place is one of the best ways to make it unforgettable. And the Andaman Islands are truly special. If you don’t want to deal with crowded, unclean beaches or throngs of tourists, Havelock Island is one of the greatest wedding locations in India. It’s eccentric, and the background of the pristine blue water will make for beautiful photographs.

Puducherry

Puducherry also appeals to history aficionados because of its distinctive character. Nobody can deny the French impact on this place’s architecture and way of life. Their Tamil-French food is a complete sensory treat, and the stunning beaches do not fall short at all. You can truly have the tropical wedding of your dreams here as many of the resorts have their own private beaches.

Chennai

In this city, you can have an extravagant destination wedding in a unique setting. You won’t need to fly in any of your vendors separately because Chennai is a large city with all the amenities you could want. Everything is available here. Chennai ought to be at the top of the list of the best wedding locations in south India with its lovely coastline, heritage sites, gorgeous farmhouses, and more.

Ooty

With its own toy railroad and modest eateries that have been operating for years, this town has a charming old-world feel. Make your wedding a moment that everyone will remember for years to come by having an intimate destination wedding in the cool mist that frequently blankets Ooty.

