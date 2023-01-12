Wedding Dates 2023: A List Of Auspicious Dates In The First Season Of Weddings

The auspicious days for weddings in 2023 are about to begin on January 15. The month of Kharmas ends on January 15, which marks the beginning of the first wedding season of the year. This year will see auspicious muhurats for weddings in January, February, March, May, and June. After that, there will be no wedding muhurats until November 2023. The auspicious timings can be divided into three seasons – January to March, May to June, and November to December.

For those who are looking for a shubh muhurat for love marriages, what better date than February 14, Valentine’s Day, to tie the knot? Marrying on Valentine’s Day will give couples an opportunity to celebrate February 14 with double the enthusiasm, every year. According to Jyotishacharya Dr Ganesh Mishra of Central Sanskrit University, Puri, the auspicious time for weddings in Anuradha Nakshatra will be between 7.01 am and 12.26 pm on February 14.

Here is the full list of dates that are auspicious in the first season for weddings:

Auspicious days for weddings in January 2023

From Makar Sankranti on January 15, a total of 9 days are auspicious for weddings. They are–

January 15, Day: Sunday

January 16, Day: Monday

January 18, Day: Wednesday

January 19, Day: Thursday

January 25, Day: Wednesday

January 26, Day: Thursday

January 27, Day: Friday

January 30, Day: Monday

January 31, Day: Tuesday

Auspicious days for weddings in February 2023

The month of February has a total of 13 auspicious days for weddings, and this makes it the month with the most auspicious days in the first wedding season of 2023. The auspicious days are –

February 6, Day: Monday

February 7, Day: Tuesday

February 8, Day: Wednesday

February 9, Day: Thursday

February 10, Day: Friday

February 12, Day: Sunday

February 13, Day: Monday

February 14, Day: Tuesday

February 15, Day: Wednesday

February 17, Day: Friday

February 22, Day: Wednesday

February 23, Day: Thursday

February 28, Day: Tuesday

Auspicious days for weddings in March 2023

March only has 6 auspicious days for weddings. They are –

March 1, Day: Wednesday

March 5, Day: Sunday

March 6, Day: Monday

March 9, Day: Thursday

March 11, Day: Saturday

March 13, Day: Monday

