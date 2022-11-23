CHANGE LANGUAGE
Wedding Season: 3 Edgy Makeup Looks by Model Subiksha Shivakumar That Will Steal the Limelight
2-MIN READ

Wedding Season: 3 Edgy Makeup Looks by Model Subiksha Shivakumar That Will Steal the Limelight

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 23, 2022, 13:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Subiksha Shivakumar is most recognised for her striking eyes and unconventional yet simple makeup. (Photos: Instagram)

The wedding season is upon us and Subiksha's eccentric flair is just what you need for inspiration

Influencer and Model, Subiksha Shivakumar is best known for her bold eyes, and minimal yet quirky makeup. The wedding season is here and Subiksha’s quirky style is the right inspiration you need for your look. In one of the recent photo shoots, the influencer styled stunning bold and sensual looks with minimal makeup. The model started experimenting with makeup a few years ago when she created self-assuring make-up looks for Lady Gaga and for the cast of HBO’s American TV series Euphoria.

In an interview with Vogue India, she said that she believes that makeup isn’t one size that fits all. She added, “I know my face and what works and what doesn’t. I love clean lines. When it comes to my base, less is more. On the contrary, when it comes to my eyes, more is less.” Check out these three outstanding looks created by the model herself:

1. Metallic Makeup Look

Shivakumar uses metallic water-based pigments that are swiped as eyeliner, smeared on the lower lash line, and dabbed in the inner corners of each eye to enhance the shine of her champagne and golden-coloured lehenga. She keeps her look subtle with minimal makeup on her cheeks but with a dash of highlighter making it look dewy and sun-kissed. She completed her look with a swipe of pink nude-shade of lipstick.

2. Bold Blue Look

Shivakumar’s unconventional pairing of a blue-coloured graphic liner with a Blue saree by Manish Malhotra is unmissable. She added an extension of her liner which in this instance covered the brow bone. She opted for a minimal to no makeup look. But, it was her slicked-back hair that highlighted the shape of her face and her strong line. She completed the outfit by accessorising it with golden earrings by jewellery brand Misho along with a silver bracelet and a silver ring.

3. Nude Confident Look

For this look, Shivakumar embraces her under-eye bags by tracing a dotted line from her brow bone to her eye bags and highlighting the once-hidden area. To complete the look, she used a blend of two earthy-toned blushes. She styled the look with an off-shoulder pink lehenga with a puffed sleeves blouse by fashion designer Shyamal & Bhumika’s collection. She matched the ensemble with a green and white necklace and earring set.

