Wedding Season: Florals, Mirror Work, Embroidery – A Style Guide for Grooms

There are a plethora of options available for the bride when it comes to their outfit for D-day. But why should brides have all the fun? In the new age world, there are multiple choices for the groom as well in terms of styles, fabrics, and experimenting is easily available for them. Indeed, grooms are the new showstoppers at the wedding. We are not only witnessing an increasing number of men bringing their A-game to weddings, but we also adore how their fashion choices are evolving. Here are some stylish options for grooms:

Embroidery

The old trend of intricate gold zardozi embroidery will make a comeback this wedding season, lending an elegant touch to the groom’s outfit. You can either go for a simple chikankari embroidery on easy fabrics or you could take some inspiration from Varun Dhawan and go with a heavy multi-coloured zardosi embroidery for the wedding Sherwani.

Why only white? There are arrays of colours

Usually, a groom is seen in white or subtle golden kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket. But one can make it a bit colourful too. Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah opted for a gorgeous pink sherwani and we think it is simply gorgeous. Hence, be ready to witness more lilacs, blush pink, and beige sherwani this wedding season. You can also go for a multi-coloured outfit, keep the kurta pyjama of solid colour and throw a colourful Nehru jacket which will complement the outfit.

Mirror and Shimmer all the way

Why alone the bride has to add the glitz and glamour to the wedding. A mirror work sherwani would leave the guests in awe. If it’s a night wedding, a touch of shimmer would simply enhance the overall look of the wedding attire. Check out

Floral Prints

The trend of Floral is timeless and you can never go wrong with it. What new does the floral family bring this season? We’ll get to see a lot of colour-blocked florals. Well, the best way to wear florals in your wedding outfits is to match the print with your to-be.

Which trend are you going to follow?

