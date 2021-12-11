Wedding Season: Simple Skincare Routines For Brides-To-Be

Shaadi season has arrived and brides-to-be are struggling to maintain their glow amidst the hectic schedule. There are several desi hacks to get the last-minute glow. Usually, brides-to-be try homemade DIY tips before the big day. However, post-Covid changes made the brides-to-be go for a minimal skincare routine. Instead of using several skin care products, they go for the traditional route of exercise and diet to maintain their bridal glow. Skincare before makeup gives the skin a natural glow and needs less coverage with makeup.

Here are certain things that will help the brides-to-be to maintain their bridal glow.

Do not try any skin treatment before the big day. Instead, stick to your daily skincare routine. If you want to try a certain facial or a cleanup, do it six months prior to see how it works for your skin.

Rub ice before you allow brushes to work on your skin as it helps in good blood circulation, and help the skin look more glowing and hydrated. Also, do not forget to remove makeup and cleanse your face before going to bed.

Go for natural and time-tested ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood powder, rose water, among others, for cleansing, removing blemishes, and curing acne-prone skin. These also manage oil secretion, counter the effects of sun damage and heal wounds and make your skin glow naturally.

