Wedding Season: Try These Tips to Get The Perfect Bridal Glow

No matter how cliche it sounds but the wedding is probably the biggest day of a person’s life. And, who doesn’t want to look the best on their big day? Dresses, jewellery, right make-up may help to enhance your looks but it’s the natural glow on your skin that will steal the show. Who better than beauty Shehnaaz Hussain to tip about ways to take care of your skin in getting it ready for the perfect wedding day glow?

Getting Facials

To get the perfect skin ready for the big day, preparations should start well in advance. Speaking to TOI, Shehnaaz Hussain suggested that regular facials should start at least six months before the wedding day. This exercise would deep cleanse the skin and provide it with the required hydration to enhance its natural beauty. Home facials using natural ingredients can also be tried to bring a glow to the skin. On the wedding day, the Sandalwood facial could give the final touch to the desired perfect skin. Sandalwoods have oxidant rich properties and are very good for managing the damage caused by free radicals while preventing wrinkle formation in the process.

The combination of sandalwood with honey can also be tried to give the required moisture to the skin.

Multani mitti

Another thing that can be tired in the process of skincare for the wedding day is Multani mitti or fuller’s earth facial back. The natural properties of the pack are a great remedy for the skin. Multani mitti is a great moisturiser and helps in reducing dark spots while evening the skin texture.

Increase intake of Vitamin D and C in your diet

Increasing the intake of vitamin D and C in your diet will help you give your skin the required nourishment. Vitamin D helps the skin fight dark spots, redness,wrinkles and other similar problem that can harm your skin’s glow. Food items like Oily fish, egg yolks and fortified foods can help you to give your body the required amount of Vitamin D. Similarly the inclusion of Vitamin C food items like fruit tomato, spinach and others will help the maintenance of skin health.

Exfoliation

Five months prior to the wedding, you should start exfoliation twice a week to get rid of the dead cells that have accumulated in your skin. This will also help to better the skin’s absorption abilities of other beauty products. Exfoliation should be followed up with an application of face serum for better results.

Serum

Serums works on the deeper layer of skin allowing the removal of dark spots and marks, making the skin firmer.

