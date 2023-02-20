Breakfast is one meal, which provides healthy nutrition to the body right at the beginning of the day. A heavy breakfast keeps you full for a longer duration and also restores your body’s glucose levels. Having a healthy breakfast also gives you an instant boost of energy that helps the body to function throughout the day.

There are days we get bored of eating the same meals and want to have a tasty breakfast on the weekends. Usually, we like to eat Besan Chilla, Dosa, Idli or Khandvi but here’s a special recipe for you which is made from suji. You must have eaten suji pudding or suji chilla, now try making a unique recipe for suji rolls. The recipe is shared by an Instagram user (@seemassmartkitchen). Let’s have a look at the video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema’s Smart Kitchen (@seemassmartkitchen)

Know, how to make delicious suji rolls recipe -

Ingredients for making suji rolls

Suji or Semolina - 1 cup

All purpose flour - 2 tbsp

Ginger - 1 piece

Curd - 1/2 cup

Salt - as per taste

Water - half cup

Chilli flakes - 1 tbsp

Green chili - 2 to 3 chopped

Curry leaves - 5 to 6

Coriander leaves - chopped

Here’s how we make them:

Add one cup of suji with 2 tablespoons of all purpose flour in a mixer jar and grind it.

Now, put other ingredients like ginger, water, salt, curd in it and grind again to make a thick paste.

After this take out the mixture in a bowl and add one tablespoon of chili flakes, finely chopped green chilies, chopped curry leaves, coriander leaves and mix the paste well.

Then put a stand in a pan, add some water and let it boil.

Take a steel plate and apply some oil to it. Now pour the suji paste mixture on the plate.

After this, put this plate in a pan with hot water and cover it. Steam cook for 3 to 5 minutes.

When the mixture becomes soft and cooked well, take out the plate.

Now with the help of a knife cut the pieces lengthwise into 5-6 parts and keep rolling all of them one by one. Tasty and delicious suji rolls are ready to serve. You can also enjoy eating it with tomato sauce or green chutney.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here