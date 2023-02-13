Weekly Round-Up: Taylor Swift to Deepika Padukone, Celebs Who Gave Best Fashion Moments

The past few weeks witnessed some of the greatest sartorial moments on the internet. Courtesy: Celebs Across The Globe. From the red carpet to effortless fashion, several celebrities made it to the headlines and gave us some style tips that are worth bookmarking. Whether Cardi B’s collaboration with Gaurav Gupta, Karisma Kapoor flaunting her Balenciaga, or Malaika Arora creating her own luxurious wardrobe by amalgamating Mugler and Gucci, many celebs in the past two weeks set the internet ablaze. Let’s take a detailed look at some of those best fashion moments on Instagram in the past two weeks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

How can we not begin with Cardi B’s electric blue gown? Shutting down the red carpet, Cardi B’s collaboration with Indian designer Gaurav Gupta truly became the talk of the town, after she stepped into a snug satin bodice with a short train. Bringing drama to the Grammy, Cardi B’s gown featured sculpted shapes around her shoulder and head, which successfully caused a stir at the prestigious award night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Celebrating the success of her recent magnum opus, Deepika Padukone truly defined aesthetics in this alluring floral midi gown. Coming from the shelves of Gauri and Nainika, the actress looked gorgeous in a red-carpet-worthy ensemble, featuring a plunging neckline. Deepika gave it a final touch with a subtle pair of stamen earrings, black heels, and sleek open tresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desimartini Movies (@desimartinimovies)

Yet again proving herself to be the one, who can pull off a fashion risqué, Malaika Arora recently had all eyes on her. This after she marked her attendance at her sister Amrita Arora’s birthday bash in a Mugler illusion jumpsuit with a pair of Gucci pantsboots. Pulling the stakes high, the Bollywood diva seems to have put logomania on the slate for 2023’s style board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUNA (@whereismuna)

Creating sequined to be the party favourite, Taylor Swift seems to be exhibiting a substitute for that little black dress in every wardrobe. Pairing it with a contrasting black leather jacket, the American singer and songwriter ditched the gothic look on black and remained in the spotlight for her rosy lips and smokey eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Making her Balenciaga bag a showstopper, Karisma Kapoor garnered a lot of attention on the internet for her effortless fashion. Employing everyday wardrobe staples, Lolo stood in the limelight in her good old black t-shirt with a pair of straight denim jeans and crackling it up with contrasting green heels featuring black stripes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here