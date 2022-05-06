Weight Loss: 3 Diets Women Should Stop Following, According to an Expert

We all want to look good and attractive, don’t we? Consequently, we are all battling hard to lose those extra kilos. But sometimes, we undermine important conditions. Biologically, men and women are different. So, every weight loss strategy will work differently for them. For instance, men on average have about 3 per cent of essential fat as part of their body composition, whereas women require around 12 per cent.

What is Essential fat?

Essential fat is a total body mass that plays a vital role in protecting our body organs and storing vitamins and is necessary for effective cell communication.

But, to lose weight rigorously, women often follow strict diet plans that melt the essential fat in their bodies. As a result, their bodies do not function properly, and their immune and neurological systems are affected.

Are you doing the same? Then you should listen to what renowned Obesity Physician and Weight Loss Specialist Dr Kiran Rukadikar has to say.

In an interview with IANS, Dr Rukadikar explained that the female body requires four times more essential fat. Moreover, this stored fat is beneficial for women’s overall health as it protects them from type 2 diabetes and even heart disease.

Women nowadays are choosing three popular diets to get instant results: the Keto diet, Intermittent Fasting, and the GM diet, often, without knowing their adverse effects.

So, let us have a detailed idea of these diet plans:

Keto Diet

Keto Diet, also known as the ketogenic diet, is very popular and is a low-carb, high-fat diet. Restricting carb intake and increasing fat intake initiates the ketosis procedure, where the body relies primarily on fat for energy instead of carbs.

Therefore, women’s brains and metabolisms start resisting the fat loss and develop a complete imbalance, leading to hormonal and metabolic changes. Some can also experience side effects like headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, etc.

It is more harmful to women with medical conditions like PCOS and infertility.

Intermittent Fasting:

Most women consider fasting to be the easiest way to lose weight. But, according to studies, although intermittent fasting provides satisfactory results for obese people, it also possesses other negative effects too. For example, severe mood swings, extreme hunger, obsessive thoughts about food, depression, anger, etc.

GM Diet

People following GM diets particularly focus on a food or food group each day for a week. It includes a 7-day meal plan. Although it helps you to lose weight within a short period, discontinuing it can lead to regaining weight. Apart from this, this diet can create a shortage of nutrients in the body as women with GM diets may not get enough sources of healthy fats and proteins.

Our food intake and diet patterns also signify our well-being, and balanced calorie intakes like proteins, fats, and minerals are equally important for overall health. Therefore, eating a balanced meal during weight loss is always preferred.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.