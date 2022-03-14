Weight Loss: 5 Hacks that Will Speed Up the Process

Being overweight can be a real problem, mentally and physically and that’s why, everyone wants to lose weight faster and effectively. Over the years, people are finding ways to speed up their weight loss process. However, with exercising, the time, energy, body type, mode of exercise and diet play significant roles in deciding the pace of weight loss. Therefore, we’ve come up with some of the easy hacks to make you lose weight loss quickly.

Bodyweight circuit routine

Bodyweight circuit routine is said to be one of the most effective ways of burning fat. In this routine, start with burpees, then inverted rows, wideouts, push-ups and at last perform planks holding up to 30 to 60 seconds. Doing 10 reps of the routine will enhance your fat-burning process and will help you lose weight fast.

Take less resting time between workouts

There is a belief that if you’ll rest more between the sets then it’ll charge up your body for the next set. However, this is not true. If you are doing an intensive workout, then try to take less rest between sets. Once the body takes a rest, it gets tired easily. Doing continuous work out with less resting time, then it makes the workout more challenging and powerful.

Do not skip your gym days

Once you start following a routine, then taking more than a day off in a week hinders your weight loss process. Try not to skip your workout sessions. In case, you are not well or feeling low, then reduce the number of exercises but do not skip.

Lifting weights as important as Cardio

People with a heavyweight majorly focus on doing Cardio-vascular exercises to burn fat. However, weight training is as important as cardio. Do not hesitate to lift weights, because it will enhance body strength and build muscles.

Diet according to menstrual cycle

In females, menstrual cycle plays an important role in deciding the pace of your weight loss. Many dieticians provide a diet based on the menstrual cycle which helps in decreasing weight fast. During periods, females tend to have more cravings than ever which might make them break their diet. However, planning a diet rich in protein and carbs on these days will help in keeping the stomach full and avoid cravings.

