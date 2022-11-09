Weight Loss And Other Benefits Of Surya Namaskar; Things To Keep In Mind While Performing The Sequence

Planning on embarking on a weight loss journey? If you are more of a yoga person then Surya Namaskar should be your first step. But there are certain things that you need to keep in mind. In an interview with the Indian Express, Ira Trivedi, a yoga coach, explained that of all the 12 yoga sequences, Surya namaskar is a warmup exercise. If you want optimum results, you need to combine Surya Namaskar with a good yoga routine.

During her interaction with the portal, she said, “It is a good exercise to increase the metabolism of the body. Therefore, either it needs to be done at a faster pace or needs to be followed up with yoga poses, or a cardio routine.” She also stated that it is a “great body and mind workout” since the sequence connects breath with movement in a continuous flow.

While sharing the advantages of Surya Namaskar, Ira mentioned that it increases flexibility as well as stamina. Additionally, when we exercise deep breathing, it cleans the respiratory system. It also flattens the abs and helps in obtaining a stronger spine, along with firmer muscles. Moreover, the sequence also has calming and relaxing effects.

In addition to weight loss, Surya Namaskar is excellent for skin and hair, among other things. Let’s look at some of the benefits in detail:

For weight loss:

— The intensive workout focuses on every part of the body and helps in losing the flab evenly.

— By gradually increasing the number of rounds, it aids in shedding extra pounds.

For skin:

— Performing Surya Namaskar keeps the skin young as it improves blood circulation and circulates it to all parts of the body.

— It aids the skin in retaining its firmness. Because it also energizes you, it provides your face with a radiant glow, making your skin look ravishing.

— Since it relieves your mind and body of stress, it precludes the onset of wrinkles.

For hair:

— As a result of improving blood circulation, it prevents hair loss.

— Various poses of Surya Namaskar prevent grey hair.

— It also nourishes the head and promotes healthy hair growth.

