Weight Loss: Ayurvedic Expert Shares Tips to Enjoy Wedding Delicacies Without Gaining Kilos

The ongoing wedding season is all about buffets with scrumptious dishes and decadent desserts. The dishes are not only pleasing to the eyes, but also to the taste buds, making it difficult to hold back oneself from indulging in these dishes. But it often happens that people end up overindulging in the food – which is not a healthy practice for your digestive tract and can even lead to unwanted weight gain. Hence, it is vital to be mindful of your eating practices. To enjoy the delicacies and take care of your health at the same time, Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, in her recent Instagram post, shared some tips to survive the wedding season without messing with the body’s digestion and putting on weight.

Here are the tips the expert suggested:

Always take smaller plates while eating at a wedding, the doctor advised. She further said, “Whatever you eat, make sure you eat it slowly and chew properly.”

The expert opined that hydration is the key to healthy digestion, therefore one should “drink warm water” throughout the day. You can also boil water with dry ginger powder, it is extremely healthy for your digestive tract. There are also a plethora of recipes to make detox drinks using cucumber, mint, and lemon.

The age-old hack of consuming lukewarm water with lemon and a dash of honey, every morning on empty stomach, will keep your digestive system healthy and happy. Whenever you go overboard while consuming food, or have taken any sort of alcohol, it is suggested that kickstart your next day with a glass of this lemon water.

The doctor suggested that to keep the weight in check, one should “always have raw food (salads) and soups before the main course”.

While enjoying your favourite delicacies at weddings, your mantra should be - “Eat with gratitude, not guilt. Count your blessings, not calories.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.