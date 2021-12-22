Weight Loss: Check Out These 5 High Protein Recipes to Help Shed Kilos

With Christmas and New Year around the corner, food is a crucial element of the holiday season. People are gearing up for the feast, however, the fear of gaining weight is stationed in the subconscious part of the brain. The solution is you can include high protein recipes that can be easily made, are super healthy, and of course, are delicious. Though these dishes will not make you lose weight instantly, these high-protein recipes can really speedup the weight loss process.

Chicken Hummus Bowl

First, chicken thighs are seasoned with some olive oil, salt & spices. Boil the thighs for 5-7 minutes and next, brush it with a paste made of lemon juice, garlic and oil. Bake it for another 5 minutes. In a bowl, add hummus and freshly chopped veggies. Add the baked chicken, and the chicken hummus bowl is ready. This dish has about 31 grams of protein in it.

Lentils and Veggies Bowl

This veggie bowl is prepared with green moong and brown lentils. They are first boiled with some carrots and celery. These boiled lentils are mixed with hung curd, chopped onion, tomato, garlic, and parsley with salt & pepper. This bowl has about 25 gms of protein.

Chicken Parmesan and Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

First, we focus on the stuffing, which is made of quinoa and chicken cooked with onion garlic & spices. The mixture is further stuffed inside the bell peppers. Add some cheese and then bake it for 15 minutes. This recipe is about 47 gms of protein in it.

Lasagna Soup

Cook the lamb meat with onion. After sautee, add frozen veggies, chicken broth, brown lentil, and red pepper in a slow cooker for about 6-8 hours. Serve the hot soup, you can also place sweet potatoes. This Lasagna soup has 24 gms protein in it.

Spinach and Artichoke

Cook spinach in a little oil and add cream cheese, milk to it. Once the creamy gravy is prepared, add artichoke and spices. Now, add a good quantity of parmesan cheese and let it thicken. When the paste is ready, add boiled pasta to the end. This recipe has about 16gms of protein.

