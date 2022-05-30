Weight Loss: Control Your Food Portion With This Bowl Method

If you are wanting to get rid of that extra belly fat, you will have to push that extra rep in the gym as well as follow a healthy diet. Exercise and diet are two vital steps that will help you achieve your ideal weight. Paying extra attention to your diet is the need of the hour. Even if you are eating healthy food, it nowhere means you can gulp it down in excess. Along with the quality, one must pay equal attention to the quantity of food. No, we are not suggesting you get on to some low-calorie or low-food diet, instead just swear by the bowl method.

It is one effective way to lose weight despite you enjoying your favourite food. You must be wondering what is the bowl method? Well, it mainly involves choosing a small bowl to measure your food portions, in order to prevent you from overeating. It also helps keep your weight in check, without having you compromise on your taste buds.

How to follow the bowl method? Here is what you have to do:

– Take 3 small bowls for your meal every day

– Fill each bowl with your favourite food

– Don’t eat anything extra

– Avoid taking second servings

– Just stick to the food you have in the bowls for your meals, don’t include any other items

– If your meal has a food item extremely high in calories, then just take 2 small bowls

– Repeat this bowl method for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Another way to keep a check on the food portion is by drinking a glass of water before starting all your meals. This will keep you hydrated, and will also curb those hunger pangs and cravings greatly, aiding your portion size. People also recommend chewing the food slowly as it not only makes the food easy to digest but also helps reduce your total intake of food.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.