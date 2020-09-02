9 Reasons Your Weight Loss Diet is Not Giving Any Results

If weight loss is your ultimate goal then nothing can be more disappointing than following a new diet religiously and yet not losing much weight. You might be into intermittent fasting or following the ketogenic diet, but if you’re not losing enough or any weight at all, then it is definitely a reason to stop and rethink your process.

Losing weight, especially healthy weight loss, is much more complicated than simply picking a diet at random and following it for a few months. It’s very important to remember that every individual is different and your body might not react to a diet in the same way as someone else’s body. The following are some of the most common reasons why your weight loss diet may not be working.

1. You’re not tracking your meals properly: Mindful eating is of ultimate importance for any diet. If you’re not keeping a track of portions, frequency and the ingredients you’re including in your meal, it might not work.

2. You’re not eating enough protein: Weight loss should be about fat loss but not muscle or stamina loss. Eating protein-rich foods like eggs, legumes, lean meat and fish is very important for your diet.

3. You’re consuming too many calories: You might be eating less or healthy food, but if they’re high in calories and you eat too much or binge-eat, then you won’t lose much weight.

4. You are still eating sugar: You might be actively avoiding it but sugar sneaks in through processed foods, juices and sometimes even packaged diet food. This is why carefully reading labels of store-bought foods is very important.

5. You’re not getting enough exercise: A diet is one thing, but if you lead a sedentary lifestyle and don’t exercise enough, it will not lead to adequate weight loss. Stretching, walking and cardio exercises are also necessary.

6. You’re not getting enough sleep: Getting seven-eight hours of good sleep every night is important for metabolic and cognitive functioning, which in turn aids weight loss. So make sure you don’t compromise on sleep.

7. You’re not drinking enough water: Drinking enough water boosts the body’s ability to lose weight. It also increases the number of calories you burn and keeps cravings at bay.

8. You have an underlying medical condition: Hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome, fibroids, sleep apnea and other medical conditions can hinder weight loss no matter how hard you try. Get a thorough checkup done.

9. Your goals are unrealistic: Healthy weight loss is a slow process and needs determination, patience and time. If you think your diet will help you lose weight too quickly and make it stay that way, you should readjust your weight loss goals.

For more information, read our article on Diet chart for weight loss.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.