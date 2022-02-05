Weight Loss: Hing Water Can Speed Up Weight Loss, But Keep in Mind These Points

Asafoetida or Hing is one of the most flavourful Indian spices and it is found in probably all Indian households. While people are aware of the flavour it adds to your plate of food, its health benefits don’t receive as much attention as they should. The spice is used in various Indian vegetarian dishes and curries, as its pungent aroma and taste lend a delicious flavour to the dishes. Not just proper meals, hing is also used in snacks. Just a pinch of hing can transform your dish or simply elevate its taste. However, this spice is also used as a home remedy for the treatment of flatulence and digestive troubles. But did you know that hing can also speed up weight loss? Yes, it can. Hing has a number of beneficial properties, which help the digestive system, blood pressure, and blood sugar.

Take half a tablespoon of hing in its powdered form and mix it in warm water. And you are good to go! Just because it will aid weight loss, doesn’t mean you can consume it all day. It is only advisable to consume hing water once a day, preferably early in the morning on an empty stomach. Also one should not increase the quantity of hing, as it can lead to digestive disturbances like loose motions and burping. Long-term excessive consumption of hing can end up swelling your lips, cause skin rashes and irregular blood pressure. Pregnant and lactating mothers should be extra cautious about the amount of hing they consume.

Meanwhile, also check out the benefits of hing water:



Improves Metabolism:

Hing bumps up your metabolic rate, which means that it improves the rate at which your body burns food for energy. Hence, you will be able to burn off calories in a better way.

Aides Digestion:

A healthy digestive system plays a crucial role in healthy and quick weight loss. Hing ensure smooth digestion, and it also removes toxins from the digestive system, ensuring proper functioning.

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

Erratic blood sugar levels can cause various complications. It makes you feel hungry or cause frequent mood swings, which hampers weight loss. However, Hing is known to regulate blood sugar levels.

