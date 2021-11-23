Weight Loss: How to Manage Weight Loss with These Weight Gaining Foods

Winter is all about a cosy blanket and a hot plate of mouth-watering food. There is absolutely nothing else than a hot plate of food that can make your winter day more relaxing and enjoyable. But these can lead to weight gain. Winter weight gain is common as the level of physical activity decreases and our metabolism slows down due to cold weather. All these factors make it challenging to stay in shape or even shed kilos in this season. Hence, it becomes necessary to take care of your health along with satiating your cravings. While you can’t resist consuming some of the winter foods, you can control their quantity.

Here are some of the food options that are healthy and keep your weight gain under control:

Go for vegetable soup instead of creamy soup

You can’t avoid a hot bowl of soup in winters. However, creamy soup can lead to weight gain. You can replace it with a bowl of tomato soup, vegetable soup, and bone broth soup. It not only helps to curb untimely hunger but also keeps you warmer and provides you with nutrients to fight the cold.

Control your sweet tooth

Winter is incomplete without desserts like Gajar ka halwa, chikki, til laddoo, gulab jamun and the delicious Christmas cake. However, these are high in calories and hence can increase your weight. While you can’t refrain from eating them, you can be mindful about the quantity and frequency. Also, opt for homemade dessert and use healthy ingredients to prepare it.

Go for meals that are healthy and satiating

Nothing can be better than hot Aloo Paratha or Gobi Paratha with lots of butter on a winter morning. Stuffed paratha is one of the most go-to options for winter breakfast or lunch or dinner. Three are lots of veggies available for stuffing during winters like potatoes, cauliflower, radish or carrot. But you can manage your weight by controlling the amount of ghee or butter you add to it.

Swap your traditional cup of coffee and tea with herbal tea or black tea

Everyone loves hot beverages during winter and tea and coffee are the most preferred ones. These traditional cups of coffee or tea are loaded with sugar and whole milk and excessive consumption of these can lead to weight gain. But you can satiate your craving for hot beverages by replacing the traditional cup of coffee and tea with herbal tea like lemongrass tea, hibiscus tea, green tea, oolong tea or black tea. These are not only low in calories but also rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.