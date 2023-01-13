Weight Loss: Is Coffee the Most Inexpensive Fat Burner?

One of the most popular drinks is coffee. It therefore comes as no surprise that many people like starting their day with a steaming hot cup of coffee. But did you know that coffee has numerous health advantages, including aiding in weight loss, in addition to its wonderful flavour and aroma? Coffee is the finest pre-workout beverage and the “cheapest fat burner," according to a dietician named Mac Singh’s Instagram post. He continues by saying that drinking coffee will help you lose weight without having to buy pricey fat-burning supplements. Caffeine is a naturally occurring molecule that “assists in fat burning and improves your metabolic rate by 3-11 percent," according to Mac, who adds that “most of the fat burners on the market contain caffeine as the major component, which is also the same for coffee." Is it real? Let’s consult professionals to find out.

Coffee is a calorie-free beverage with no fat, sugar, or carbohydrate grammes. Rajeswari V. Shetty, Head of Department Of Dietetics, SL. Raheja Hospital, Mahim informs that it helps with weight loss by having an effect on our metabolism. Coffee use “lowers hunger and reduces calorie intake," she continued, but the caffeine it contains “increases the resting metabolic rate, which results in weight loss."

Coffee consumption an hour before working out “may improve endurance and raise the intensity of your exercise," she added. Additionally, it promotes the release of dopamine, increasing calorie expenditure.

ALSO READ: There’s now another benefit of drinking coffee – reduced risk of Diabetic Retinopathy

However, Singh pointed out that the benefits of the drink extend beyond merely weight loss, as it has been demonstrated to enhance “memory, mood, and reaction time" in the brain. On Instagram, he added that in addition to these vital nutrients, coffee also contains minerals like manganese and potassium, as well as vitamins B2, B5, and B3. These elements may help “defend you against Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, and liver illness, including liver cancer."

Things to consider while drinking coffee

You might be enticed to reach out for a cup of coffee due to its extensive list of advantages and simple accessibility. There are some considerations to make in order to gain from this beverage, though. “People frequently flavour their coffee with sugar, cream, syrup, or other ingredients. These are invariably bad. Drink your coffee black, Mac suggested, emphasising that consuming more than 2-3 cups of coffee each day can “lead to some heart problems." Hypertension sufferers should stay away from it.

Is coffee safe to drink when pregnant?

Since caffeine is thought to cause blood vessels in the uterus and placenta to constrict, it is thought that high caffeine consumption (more than 200 mg per day) is associated with babies who are small for their gestational age or who are at risk for intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR). This is because caffeine is thought to reduce the blood supply to the foetus and inhibit growth. It is safe to consume up to 200 mg (1 cup of coffee) every day.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 Health Benefits of Coffee

According to Dr. Neha Pathania, of Paras Hospitals in Gurugram, “women who drank less than 200 mg of caffeine a day during pregnancy — as low as half a cup of coffee each day — had somewhat smaller kids than non-caffeine drinkers."

Drugs to avoid when drinking coffee

When taking anticoagulant medication, a person should not consume caffeine. The following medications are inhibited by caffeine:

Ephedrine.

Antidiabetic drugs.

Theophylline.

Phenothiazines.

Anticoagulant drugs.

Tricyclic antidepressants.

Asthma medications.

Contraceptive drugs.

Does coffee give you the shakes?

A daily caffeine intake of more than 400 mg may cause jitteriness in some persons. But it also depends on how each person’s body reacts to coffee. Caffeine-induced adrenaline can cause jitteriness and anxiety. Reduce your coffee intake to prevent it, follow Pathania’s advice to “always stay hydrated" and eat more alkaline foods like fruits and vegetables to prevent magnesium and calcium deficiency.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here