Weight Loss: Looking For the Best Diet? How About You Ask Your DNA

A minuscule amount of your blood, saliva, semen, or skin can reveal every biological information about you. A small specimen of your body containing your DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid) can represent the entirety of your physical self. Naturally, it is only plausible and sensible to align choices that affect us physically and mentally.

One of the factors that touch upon both these sectors of the body is consumption. With the bombardment of information about anything under the sun, people feel more in control of things that benefit or harm their bodies. One of the vectors of this phenomenon lies in the increased cognizance of diet.

As people become more health-conscious, they tend to read up, consult, and then choose the diet that assists them in achieving their health goals. Of course, a plethora of variations can be seen when it comes to diet, but out of all those options available, how does one decide what diet to abide by? And you may or may not be surprised to know that the correct answer might just be hidden in one strand of DNA.

A DNA-based diet is backed by Nutrigenomics, a branch of biological sciences that deals with the relationship between health, nutrition, and genome. Genome is the bulk of information that the DNA contains, resulting in an individual-specific genetic structure. Nutrigenomics provides insights into how your body will react to different kinds of foods and offers a blueprint of the diet that will give your body maximum benefits.

Rather than toggling between different kinds of diets, a smarter way is to pinpoint the type of diet that suits your genetic structure. In some cases, it can also help in battling some underlying ailments that are solely triggered by your genes, including cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, etc.

“Your DNA can influence not only your food behaviour, but is also capable of altering the expression of various hormones and enzymes critical to metabolism. These determine your response to diet, predisposition to weight gain and metabolism,” Nutritionist Lovneet Batra was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

To boil down to one delightful diet for a person, a swab of DNA is put under the microscope, and details such as fat sensitivity, coffee sensitivity, lactose intolerance, celiac disease, carbohydrate sensitivity, etc., are churned out. These details will then pave the way for a nutritionist to devise a diet that will do wonders for your body.

Personalisation of a diet to the DNA level is considered the best way by many experts as a generic diet may bend you in ways that your body resists, which can turn out to be counter-productive. Hence, the next time you want to follow a diet, rather than looking at the external elements, you should prefer getting your DNA studied first.

