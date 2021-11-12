Weight Loss: Most Common Myths Busted

Anyone who has struggled with weight loss understands how arduous it is. You’ve gone on a fitness binge, given up your favorite munchies, and done everything in the hopes of rapidly losing those extra kilograms. We’re sorry to break it to you, but losing weight requires wise choices, consistent work, and a lot of patience. So, if you’re just getting started in your struggle against the bulge, it’s critical to separate the facts from the web of misconceptions that are just waiting to entangle you.

Fortunately, we’re here for you debunking some of the most common weight loss myths with weight loss realities:

MYTH #1: You Must Avoid All of Your Favorite Foods

Fact: They advised giving up all carbohydrates. They advised not to consume anything fried. They claimed that fats are unhealthy. You inquired, “What is the point of even living?" It turns out that your favorite high-calorie meals may still be included in your weight-loss regimen. In modest doses. Moderation is crucial, and as long as you keep track of the calories you consume, your trip to your ideal weight will be a breeze. You may pamper yourself once in a while. You’ve earned it. In fact, it is one of the most efficient methods for losing weight!

MYTH #2: Quick-fix diets are effective.

Fact: Regular dieters have seen it all, from juice cleanses to full-fledged fat-only diets. While these fad diets might help you lose weight quickly, going too low on calories, eliminating whole food categories, and restricting yourself to particular foods can all be detrimental. Because you don’t know when you’ll have your next balanced meal, your body goes into conservation mode, turning all meals into fat. And then you’ll indulge when your willpower will be challenged even little. So, keep in mind that fad implies negative.

MYTH #3: Only intense training can help with weight loss.

Fact: Nothing beats leaving the gym sweaty, red-faced, and panting. You’re confident you’ve burnt a tonne of calories, and the post-workout muscle discomfort is perfectly worth it. But, hey, low-intensity workouts are equally as vital as those trendy HIIT sessions since they reduce cortisol levels in your body, the stress hormone that makes you hungry and fat. So, don’t forget to mix it up with some old-school yoga or vigorous night-time walks in the fresh evening wind.

MYTH #4: You’ll regain all of your lost weight.

Fact: Unless you’ve starved yourself to reduce weight, this is a complete lie. Sure, the first few kilograms might be ascribed to water weight and may return, but if you’ve done your dues, eaten appropriately, and exercised sufficiently, you should be OK. While it may be easier for some people to lose weight rapidly, consistency after weight reduction is what helps keep the weight off. Believe us when we say that you’ll truly rejoice those successful weeks.

MYTH #5: You may target particular problem areas.

Fact: Are you primarily worried about the weight on your hips? Are your thunder thighs pulling you down? Aren’t you sick of those love handles? Guess what, it’s not feasible to remove adipose tissue only where you want it. While you can lose weight overall by making modifications to your diet and exercise routine, where it comes off is anyone’s guess. Exercise, on the other hand, may tone your muscles and make those body parts appear thinner.

