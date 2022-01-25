Weight Loss: Negative Calorie Food Items Help in Quick Weight Loss, Here's How

With an aim to lose weight, one cannot aimlessly follow tips and hacks. Following a calorie deficit diet is very essential for people, as it is the first and the foremost step towards weight loss. Hitting the gym and working out for long hours helps an individual to burn calories. However, another way to aid the process is by consuming food items that burn a lot of calories. Yes, such foods are termed as ‘negative calories’ as they burn an individual’s calories while they get digested. They speed up the process and helps people achieve calorie deficit and weight loss. Include these 5 negative calorie food items in your diet to lose weight by burning calories rapidly:

Cucumber

Rich in water, dietary fiber, Vitamin C and a bunch of essential minerals, cucumber keeps the body hydrated and health problems at bay. A single serving of cucumber has fifteen calories, thus it is a great negative calorie food.

Zucchini

Zucchini is loaded with phytonutrients and fibers. It aids water balance in the body and regularizes bowel movements. Each serving of the vegetable (per hundred grams) contains eighteen calories, making it a good negative calorie food.

Carrot

Carrots are rich in potassium, manganese, fiber, vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin C and vitamin K, these nutrients contribute to the overall well being of an individual. Carrots are negative calorie food, which has only forty-one calories per serving. The vegetable assists in fighting cholesterol, hypertension, and heart diseases. They also improve vision.

Berries

Berries can be used as an accompaniment with a bunch of dishes and are eaten as a whole too. Blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, all these berries are rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, essential minerals and water. Half cup of berries has only thirty-two calories, hence it is a perfect example of negative calorie foods.

Celery

Celery, which has sixteen calories per hundred grams, is rich in undigested fibre, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and folate. Most of the calories it provides gets stored as cellulose, hence it is one of the healthiest and best option for weight loss because ninety-five per cent of celery is water.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.