Weight Loss: Paneer or Eggs? Which Source of Protein Aids Better Weight Loss

For vegetarians, paneer is the only source of protein, but for non-vegetarians there are two options to choose from. But which of the two is a healthier and better choice for weight loss- Eggs or Paneer?

Whether you want to lose weight or build muscles, irrespective of the goal – increasing the protein intake in your diet plays a vital part. Consuming protein, while also engaging in more strenuous physical activity can not only cut out fat but also help you build lean muscles, thus making you look fitter. Eggs and paneer are the two popular sources of protein found in the diet plans of people.

Both are versatile, have a bunch of nutrients, and above all – they are easy to cook. For vegetarians, paneer is the primary source of protein, but for non-vegetarians there are two options to choose from. But which of the two is a healthier and better choice for weight loss- Eggs or Paneer?

Let’s take a look at the nutritional content of eggs and paneer?

1 boiled egg weighing 44 g contains:

Protein: 5.5 g

Total fat: 4.2 g

Calcium: 24.6 mg

Iron: 0.8 mg

Magnesium: 5.3 mg

Phosphorus: 86.7 mg

Potassium: 60.3 mg

Zinc: 0.6 mg

Cholesterol: 162 mg

Selenium: 13.4 micrograms (mcg)

On the other hand, 40 grams of low-fat cottage cheese or paneer provides:

Protein: 7.54 gm

Fat: 5.88 gm

Carbs: 4.96 gm

Folates: 37.32 micrograms

Calcium: 190.4 mg

Phosphorus: 132 mg

Potassium: 50 mg

Comparatively, eggs are cheaper and they contain all the essential vitamins and minerals that are required by the body in our day-to-day life. A whole egg contains 6 grams of protein along with several other nutrients essential for the body to carry out its normal functioning. Eggs can be consumed in a number of ways - scrambled eggs, egg curry, boiled eggs, poached eggs, or many more. The catch here is that due to high-fat content, people discard the yolk and consume only the white. But it is the yellow portion that contains the most nutrients.

As far as paneer or cottage cheese is concerned, it is a popular dairy product in India. Extremely rich in calcium, vitamin B12, selenium, vitamin D, and riboflavin, paneer can be added to the salad, used in paneer curry, or can be paired with any vegetable. Cottage cheese is prepared from milk by separating the curds from the whey.

Eggs and paneer have similar nutrient compositions. They both are healthy, hence, one can include them in the diet on alternate days. For vegetarians who are trying to lose weight, eating paneer can be as beneficial as eating eggs. One can also add soy products, lentils, and nuts to the diet to get the maximum nutrients.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.