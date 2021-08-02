Weight Loss Surgery in Huge Demand at AIIMS Before Possible 3rd Wave

The lurking fear of a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and its complications to obese people triggered a surge in demand for bariatric or weight loss surgery at AIIMS, Delhi.

In the last few weeks, a huge rush has been seen to undergo weight loss surgery as people fear that they are at larger risk if they get infected with corona.

" I was trying to shed weight for a decade and for which I tried every possible method, but nothing worked. I have never thought of undergoing a bariatric or weight loss surgery until I got infected with COVID-19 and found my sugar, BP, cholesterol etc going upward, which otherwise was normal. And my obesity was the major concern and reason for all this as per the doctor. This eventually led me to go for this surgery to avoid further compilations,” said Deepika Sharma, a resident of Noida.

She was weighing around 90 kg before the surgery and was scared of complications. She added, “What if I tested positive for Covid again and with obesity, it may be life-threatening for me. Thus, I was desperate to undergo bariatric surgery." She also feels, had she not tested positive for Corona, she would not have gone for this surgery. Now after the surgery, she is more confident and her BP, sugar, cholesterol etc are well under control."

Another 29-year-old patient from Meerut Dr Mahak also had similar fears like Deepika and many other obese patients who underwent the surgery. She said, “In the middle of the 2nd wave of Corona I was worried due to my over-weight and comorbidities. Meanwhile, we were also hearing so many things outside about the complications, which eventually led me to go for bariatric surgery and I am very happy for the choice that I made. With this my sugar, BP, thyroid are well under control."

As per the All India Institute of Medical Science in Delhi, the last few weeks have witnessed a sudden surge in people rushing to AIIMS to get their bariatric surgery done. “In the last three weeks, we have performed 15 surgeries. Where, earlier, after consultation with us or otherwise patients would always take lots of time to decide about the surgery and many would never garner the courage to do so. But, now, patients come all prepared to us and want the surgery to be done immediately, " said DR Sandeep Aggarwal, in-charge of bariatric or weight loss surgery at AIIMS.

He also said, “People are scared that being overweight could put them at extra risk of developing the complications if they catch the Covid-19 infection. This is helping to break the myths about bariatric surgery also.”

