Weight Loss: Tamil Actor Silambarasan TR’s Weight Loss Journey is an Inspiration for Many

From Ram Kapoor to Khushbu Sundar, several TV and film stars have shared their inspiring weight loss journeys with their fans and have left them awestruck. Now, another actor has joined the list – Tamil star Silambarasan TR, who is popularly called ‘Simbu’ has left his fans stunned with his physical transformation. A YouTube video, titled Atman features his fitness journey which included rigorous training as it helped him lose over 30 kg within two years. Silambarasan weighed 105 kg when he embarked on this commendable journey. His routine included early morning walks, gym sessions, boxing, swimming, running, horse riding, and more.

In the video, the actor advises people to not put on weight in life thinking it is easy to lose it. However, he mentioned that if you do gain weight, embrace it and go for training. Silambarasan was seen indulging in various sports like cricket, football, basketball, tennis, and badminton. So far, the clip has racked up over 28 lakh views and tons of comments. It also showcases him completing the 41-day Mandala period fasting, which is compulsory for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala.

He says in Tamil, “Whether I lose or win, at least I will be remembered in history." The actor shared that he gave up non-vegetarian food and consumed only “liquid food” to be in close contact with nature. Apart from the workouts, yoga, and trying his hands on different sports, he went on to learn the martial art form of Kalaripayattu and practiced meditation.

Fans lauded the actor for his commendable transformation and called him an “inspiration.” “Reminded of does not matter how you start or even how you finish, what matters most is how you rise each time you fall. Respects,” a fan wrote, while another said, “I really loved this video, goosebumps guaranteed.” “Can feel pain through the visuals,” a third comment read.

