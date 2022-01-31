Weight Loss: This is a Crucial Factor for Your Meals if You are Trying to Shed Kilos

Weight loss is an item that is on the list of many. People have become more aware and independent when it comes to taking care of their bodies and maintaining a regime pertaining to the same. One of the primary areas that people focus on when trying to lead a healthy lifestyle is food.

Eating has a direct influence on our health and weight. Of course, what and how we eat is extremely important, but did you know that when we eat is also as important? It is seldom that people keep a check on the clock while toggling between meals in a day. But the timing of the meal and the gap between the meals also affect the body’s overall response to the regime that one is following. Here’s how:

B –L–D

Generally, people divide their day into three meals – breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The ideal gap between these three meals is believed to be somewhere around 4 hours, as this is the average time required by the body to digest the food that we eat. Breakfast should be considered the most important meal of the day as it fuels the body to sustain throughout the day. It is followed by lunch, which must have an adequate gap after breakfast. Finally, the last meal of the day, dinner, must be light and high in fibre.

Snacks and Fillers

Although the three-meals-a-day regime is what is required, some people find it difficult to adapt and might need some fillers and snacks to satisfy their appetite. However, snacks must be nutritious and light and should be timely placed between two meals. Nuts and fruits are the best form of snacks one can prefer.

Circadian Rhythm

This is when the physical functions of the body align themselves with the mental perception of time. The circadian rhythm is directly related to the sleep-wake cycle of a body and determines the bodily functions accordingly. Therefore, it is important to draw parallels between the meals in a day and your circadian rhythm. For example, after you eat dinner and sleep, it is advised to break the fast with the first meal of the next day around 12 hours after your last meal of the previous day.

