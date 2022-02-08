Weight Loss: This is the Best Snack You Can Opt for to Help Shed Kilos

Who does not like to gorge on some good old-fashioned popcorn while enjoying a movie at the cinemas? If you happen to be among the countless ones who do, there is some good news for you. Popcorn is recommended as a healthy snack for those seeking to lose weight - it is low in calories and rich in fiber. The main trick to maintain an ideal weight is to keep a track of the amount of calories we are putting in our body on a daily basis. While fitness enthusiasts do keep a track of calories while having the three main meals during the day, many miss out on snacks. As a result, careless snacking can make us take in more calories than we need to. If you have a habit of eating between meals, the key is to look for a snack low in calories but still filling. Popcorn fits the bill well.

Only 30 calories are present in a cup of air-popped popcorn. It also contains protein, Vitamin B, A, E, and K, as well as other beneficial nutrients. Popcorn is high in polyphenols, an antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation, according to a study published in the journal Antioxidants. Polyphenols can be found in up to 300 mg per 75 grams of air-popped popcorn.

Apart from being beneficial to those seeking to shed those kilos, some of the other benefits of having popcorn are:

It has the ability to stop cancer cells from growing in the body.

It is diabetic-friendly and can help you control your blood sugar.

It can aid in the control of your digestive tract and the prevention of constipation.

It has the potential to lower the risk of heart disease.

It can boost your eye health.

However, it has to be kept in mind that too much of popcorn can ultimately wreck your diet plan. Have it in a controlled manner. Furthermore, the manner in which the popcorn is produced must be taken into consideration. Butter and salt are abundant in those offered in restaurants and multiplexes, two elements that should be used in moderation while trying to lose weight. Eat air-popped popcorn instead of butter-drenched popcorn if you’re attempting to lose weight.

