Weight Loss: Top 5 Effective Ways to Use Fennel Seeds in Your Weight Loss Journey

Fennel seeds are one of the most common ingredients in any Indian household. Due to its aromatic nature and refreshing flavour, it is often used to top-up a dish and also in making chutneys and pickles. Apart from this, it also works best as a post-meal mouth freshener as numerous people prefer to chew it after lunch or dinner.

Besides its appealing taste, there are a number of other benefits of consuming fennel seeds. According to experts, fennel seeds are one such superfood that hasve an abundance of antioxidants and thus helps in strengthening immunity, enhancing digestion, and facilitating weight loss.

However, if you are looking to lose some weight by reaping the benefits of having fennel seeds and also don’t want to add them to heavy meals, then chewing is not the only way you can consume it. There are plenty of other convenient ways using which you can include fennel seeds in your diet and some of them are listed below for you.

Tea

Having fennel seeds with your morning tea can be the most convenient as well as an effective way for weight loss. Just adding a tablespoon of fennel seeds to the tea can infuse it with refreshing flavours while also keeping the calories on the lower side.

Powder

As everyone might not like the crunch of eating fennel seeds in their regular meals, one can also consider grinding a handful of fennel seeds to make a powder. Once you have made the powder, you can easily add it to any dish you want. This will help you in maintaining a healthy digestive system which is crucial for weight loss.

Refreshing drink

If you want to include the fennel seeds in your diet during the summers and don’t want to sip on a cup of hot fennel tea then there is an alternative to it. Soak a cup of fennel seeds in water overnight and consume it in the morning. This water will absorb most of the flavours along with the nutrients of fennel seeds which you can easily drink.

Topping-up

For those who like the chewiness of fennel seeds, sprinkling it on your weight loss meals like oats and roasted chicken can do wonders. This will not only enhance the taste of your boring diet but will also ensure that it remains packed with nutrients.

Snacking

Protein is an essential nutrient in any weight loss journey but consuming loads of protein from foods such as eggs, dry fruit and supplements can tend to cause bloating. Fennel seeds can be effectively used to counter this issue. Try preparing a snack bar at home with some dry fruits like almonds and peanuts and add a handful of fennel seeds to it. Now, you can complete your protein intake comfortably while the fennel seeds will take of your gut.

