Weight Loss: Why Losing Weight After 40 is Tough for Women, and Here's How They Can Do it

Fat accumulation in the body gets more stubborn after the age of 40. According to Women’s Health, this happens because our body composition, metabolism, and hormones, all change as we age, hence the weight-loss methods that may have worked for you in the past may not be as effective or quick when you get older. Dr Keri Peterson told Women’s Health, “One of the reasons that it’s difficult to lose weight in your 40s is that you are beginning to lose muscle mass, so the composition of your body tissue changes. Having higher muscle mass raises your metabolism, so your body burns more calories.”

However, this should not mean that you cannot lose weight at all after you turn 40. Peterson told Women’s Health, that the biggest focus should be to develop habits that will help one to build or maintain muscle mass. “The most effective way that women over 40 can boost their metabolism is by building muscle through weight-lifting and resistance training.” However, weight loss cannot be achieved through physical exercise alone, but nutrition and sleep habits also play a role here.

Alyssa Dweck, MD, gynecologist and assistant clinical professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine told Healthline, that as you approach menopause, levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone fluctuate. Hormones are the chemical messengers that control most body functions, from reproduction to hunger.

Vera Trifunovich, a personal trainer and wellness coach told Healthline that it is recommended that women include a combination of strength training and cardiovascular exercise, something with a little impact, like cardio dance or a boxing class to make their weight loss routine more effective. Dietitian Melissa Burton tells Healthline, as one gets older, and especially as they gain weight, the body starts to ignore insulin, the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. This results in higher blood sugar, because the body’s cells are not absorbing it. The result: It feels like you’re hungry, and you may experience more cravings. Hence consume a fiber-rich diet and avoid consuming foods that come with added sugar like aerated drinks, candies, confectionery items.

